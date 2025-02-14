BURN Lagree Fitness Celebrates 8 Years and 23,500 classes served in Arizona

Rebecca and Michael Costa, Owners of BURN Lagree Fitness

The ONLY Two-Location Lagree Studio in the State Marks a Milestone With Community, Transformation, and Strength

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Michael and Rebecca Costa opened BURN Lagree Fitness in January 2017, they had one mission: to bring the most effective, results-driven, low-impact, high-intensity workout to Arizona. Eight years later, BURN has conducted over 23,500 classes for more than 190,000 clients, cementing itself as the first Lagree studio in Arizona to open two locations—one in Scottsdale and one in Phoenix.Lagree is not Pilates. It’s a full-body, muscle-quivering workout that builds endurance, core stability, and strength—all while being gentle on the joints. Using the Megaformer™, a patented machine designed by Sebastien Lagree, this workout activates slow-twitch muscle fibers, forcing muscles to work under tension for an extended period. The result? Long, lean, sculpted muscles, improved balance, and increased stamina—all in just 45 minutes."The beauty of Lagree is that the better you get, the harder it gets," says Michael Costa, co-founder of BURN. "You’re always progressing, always challenging yourself, and always seeing results."BURN is the first Arizona studio to offer Lagree at two locations, giving the Scottsdale and Phoenix communities access to this transformational fitness method.By the Numbers: 8 Years of Impact- 23,500 classes taught since opening in 2017- 190,000 client visits- 2 locations: Scottsdale (7620 E. Indian School Rd.) & Phoenix (5600 N. 7th St.)Client Transformations“Over 1,000 classes attended since they opened and my workouts at BURN continue to challenge me physically and mentally! There’s no workout like Lagree and it never gets easier, you just get stronger. BURN will always keep me coming back for more” - Kaitlin Allen.“I love BURN because of the instructors and the community it’s given me. BURN and Lagree have helped me through two pregnancies and postpartum periods. They’ve helped me through difficult times, major life changes and has allowed me the chance to slow down and reconnect with myself” - Taylor KingGiving Back to the CommunityBURN isn’t just about fitness—it’s about community. A firm believer in using fitness for a greater purpose, Rebecca Costa has made philanthropy a key part of BURN’s mission. Each year, BURN hosts two community classes to raise awareness and funds for important causes:Spring Community Class (April 26, 2025): Benefiting local animal rescue, Almost There RescueFall Community Class (October 4, 2025): Supporting breast cancer awareness and research for local charity, Check for a Lump"We believe in giving back to the community that has given so much to us," says Rebecca. "Fitness is a powerful tool—not just for personal transformation but for making a real difference in people’s lives."Join the BURN MovementFind out why Lagree is the workout that never stops working—book a class at BURN Scottsdale or BURN Phoenix today.Scottsdale: 7620 E. Indian School Rd., Ste 111 | (480) 941-3454Phoenix: 5600 N. 7th St., Ste 120 | (602) 368-4683Visit burntbc.com or follow @burnlagreefitness on Instagram for updates.###About BURN Lagree FitnessBURN Lagree Fitness is Arizona’s first two-location Lagree studio, offering the patented Megaformer™ method for high-intensity, low-impact training. With 23,500+ classes taught and nearly 200,000 clients served, BURN is a leader in Lagree strength training and community fitness.

