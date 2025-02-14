“METROPOLIS” Sci-Fi Silent Film Screening accompanied by Live Theatre Organ on Feb. 23

Atlanta Chapter of American Theatre Organ Society supporting silent film screening with live performance by Brett Miller, as it was performed in 1927

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Atlanta Chapter of the American Theatre Organ Society (ATOS) will be assisting in a historic screening of the 1927 silent film “Metropolis” (1927) on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (117 North Park Square in Marietta, Ga). The screening will offer a unique chance to experience a silent film with live theatre organ accompaniment from a traditional theatre organ with phenom organist Brett Miller.“Metropolis” is a groundbreaking science fiction film directed by Fritz Lang, featuring a portrayal of a futuristic city divided by class. The film’s visionary use of special effects and exploration of technology and social inequality made Metropolis a pioneering work that influenced generations of filmmakers and became a cornerstone of the sci-fi genre."We invite others to join us to see ‘Metropolis’ like never before, accompanied by the powerful sounds of the Strand’s Mighty Allen Theatre Organ and the incredible talents of Brett Miller,” said ATOS Atlanta Chapter President David Yackman. “This masterpiece shines with its groundbreaking visuals while immersing you in a unique cinematic experience that echoes through both time and music."As one of the youngest in a rare art form, Brett Miller, is an active organist, conductor and arranger specializing in the art of silent film accompaniment. A finalist in the ATOS’s Young Organist Competition, Miller has continued his academic involvement and advocacy for the education and preservation of silent films through performance “live to picture.”The theatre organ became popular during the 1920s at the height of the silent film era. These magnificent instruments were designed to replicate the sound of a full orchestra on one instrument and can emulate the sounds of instruments such as violins, flutes, oboes, trumpets, clarinets, tambourines, cymbals and even sleigh bells, allowing for an immersive performance from one performer.The American Theatre Organ Society was founded in 1955 to promote preservation, awareness and celebration of these unique instruments. The Atlanta chapter is happy to share the joy of the theatre organ with the wider community. Visit www.atosatlanta.org/ to learn more.Visit the Strand Theatre to purchase a ticket to the event. To learn more about the American Theatre Organ Society, contact aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com.

