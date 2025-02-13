Kathleen Scudder to Deliver Keynote at CJ Real Talk Series on February 19, 2025

SPRINGFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kathleen Scudder, a seasoned law enforcement leader, author, and former senior executive in U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming CJ Real Talk Series on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Known for her fearless leadership and candid approach, Scudder will provide an unfiltered look at the realities of border security, leadership under pressure, and the evolving challenges in law enforcement.Scudder’s career spans nearly three decades, during which she held multiple leadership roles, including Associate Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol and Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations. She played a key role in shaping national security policies and mentoring future law enforcement leaders. She holds a Master’s degree in Security Studies from the Naval Postgraduate School and a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from the State University of New York.Her keynote will address:• The real challenges of border security—beyond policy and politics, the human and operational stakes.• Leadership under fire—how to navigate high-pressure environments while making critical decisions.• Breaking barriers in law enforcement—the realities of equity, resilience, and professional growth.• Lessons from the field—raw, firsthand accounts of what it takes to lead in the face of adversity."Kathy doesn’t sugarcoat the truth. She’s lived it, led through it, and is here to share what really matters," said an event organizer.The CJ Real Talk Series is designed to bring real-world experience to those preparing for or working in criminal justice. This event is not about theory—it is about the lessons learned on the ground and the demands of modern law enforcement.Author of "What Did I Sign Up For?"What Did I Sign Up For?" is a powerful memoir authored by Kathleen Scudder and published by Parker Publishers that takes readers inside the world of the U.S. Border Patrol. Through gripping personal stories and real-life encounters, she sheds light on the challenges, dangers, and triumphs of a career in federal law enforcement. The book offers a raw and insightful look at the rise through the ranks, leadership struggles, and the untold realities behind the badge.To learn more about Kathleen Scudder and her work, visit her official website: kathleenascudder.com.Event Details:Date: Wednesday, February 19, 2025Location: SHSU College of Criminal JusticeTime: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.For more details, visit https://www.facebook.com/shsucj About Kathleen ScudderKathleen Scudder has dedicated her career to law enforcement, border security, and leadership development. She retired as a Senior Executive with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, having held multiple leadership roles that shaped national security strategies and strengthened operational effectiveness. Beyond her professional accomplishments, she is a dedicated mentor, author, and advocate for resilience in law enforcement.Kathleen has been married for over 26 years and is a proud mother of four children and three granddaughters. She enjoys bike riding, volunteering with animal rescues, spending time with her family, and making people laugh.For media inquiries or interview requests, please contact:

