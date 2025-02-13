Attorney General Jackley, DCI Confirm Body Found at Scene of Brandon Standoff, House Fire

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Feb. 13, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) confirm that a body of a male subject has been found at a home in Brandon which was destroyed by fire following a standoff with law enforcement Wednesday.

“There is no further threat to the public, and we are kindly requesting that the public avoid the scene to allow authorities to complete our investigation,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley.

Name of the person found is not yet being released pending notification of family members. An autopsy will be performed.

The United States Marshals Services and the Brandon Police Department were at the home, located at 113 W. Confier St., to serve an arrest warrant. The subject of the arrest warrant had five outstanding warrants from Lincoln County, including felony drug offenses and possession of a firearm with an altered serial number. The remaining three warrants were two felony warrants for bond violations and a misdemeanor traffic warrant.

Shots were fired from the home during the event, which lasted several hours. Law enforcement did not return fire. The home eventually started on fire. There were no injuries to law enforcement or members of the public.

DCI is leading the investigation which includes investigating the origin of the house fire. More details will be released when available.

-30-