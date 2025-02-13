Powerball Drawings Generate Two Mississippi Millionaires
My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotion Announces Winner Cities of 7th Drawing
JACKSON, MISS. – Two Mississippi Lottery players are now millionaires after a Powerball ticket purchased in Mendenhall won $2 million two short days after a ticket purchased in Petal won $10 million.
The ticket purchased in Wednesday night’s drawing matched all five white ball numbers securing a $1 million win. Because the buyer added the $1 Power Play option – and the multiplier for the drawing was 2 — the prize doubled to $2 million.
The ticket purchased in Monday night’s drawing in Petal matched all five white balls plus the Powerball in the Double Play drawing, winning the Double Play jackpot of $10 million.
My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotion Announces Winners of 7th Drawing
The winners of the My Lottery Dream Home Special Bonus Promotion’s seventh drawing are from the following cities:
*$15,000: Braxton, Miss.
*$10,000: Crystal Springs, Miss.
*$5,000: Moss Point, Miss.
*$1,000 digital gift card: Lucedale, Miss.
*$1,000 digital gift card: Forest, Miss.
Winners will be notified via certified mail.
All non-winning entrants are automatically entered in the supersized eighth and final drawing Thursday, Feb. 27, where prizes increase to $25,000, $15,000, $10,000 and five $1,000 digital gift cards. Additionally, all My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotional drawing entries are automatically entered into the 2nd Chance Promotional drawing at the game’s end for $1 million. Players have until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 to enter their non-winning My Lottery Dream Home scratch-offs into the final drawing.
Jackpot Update
The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Friday, Feb. 14 is an estimated $129 million with an estimated cash value of $58.6 million. The jackpot for the Powerball drawing Saturday, Feb. 15 is an estimated $172 million, with an estimated cash value of $79.7 million while Lotto America’s estimated jackpot is $23.7 million with an estimated cash value of $10.98 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $60,000.
$5 Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion
With a top prize of $100,000, the $5 Pink Panther Diamond Tripler scratch-off game offers even more ways to win with a brand-new bonus promotion. Players can enter their non-winning Pink Panther Diamond Tripler tickets into the Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance portal for a chance to win the $100,000 2nd Chance prize after the game ends, plus additional bonus promotion prizes ranging from $100 gift cards to $25,000 in cash through May 29.
The Pink Panther Diamond Tripler bonus promotional drawings will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 20, with a total of eight drawings every two weeks. Learn about the prizes, rules, and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.