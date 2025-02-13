Powerball Drawings Generate Two Mississippi Millionaires

My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotion Announces Winner Cities of 7th Drawing

JACKSON, MISS. – Two Mississippi Lottery players are now millionaires after a Powerball ticket purchased in Mendenhall won $2 million two short days after a ticket purchased in Petal won $10 million.

The ticket purchased in Wednesday night’s drawing matched all five white ball numbers securing a $1 million win. Because the buyer added the $1 Power Play option – and the multiplier for the drawing was 2 — the prize doubled to $2 million.

The ticket purchased in Monday night’s drawing in Petal matched all five white balls plus the Powerball in the Double Play drawing, winning the Double Play jackpot of $10 million.

My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotion Announces Winners of 7th Drawing

The winners of the My Lottery Dream Home Special Bonus Promotion’s seventh drawing are from the following cities:

*$15,000: Braxton, Miss.

*$10,000: Crystal Springs, Miss.

*$5,000: Moss Point, Miss.

*$1,000 digital gift card: Lucedale, Miss.

*$1,000 digital gift card: Forest, Miss.

Winners will be notified via certified mail.

All non-winning entrants are automatically entered in the supersized eighth and final drawing Thursday, Feb. 27, where prizes increase to $25,000, $15,000, $10,000 and five $1,000 digital gift cards. Additionally, all My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotional drawing entries are automatically entered into the 2nd Chance Promotional drawing at the game’s end for $1 million. Players have until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 to enter their non-winning My Lottery Dream Home scratch-offs into the final drawing.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for the Mega Millions drawing Friday, Feb. 14 is an estimated $129 million with an estimated cash value of $58.6 million. The jackpot for the Powerball drawing Saturday, Feb. 15 is an estimated $172 million, with an estimated cash value of $79.7 million while Lotto America’s estimated jackpot is $23.7 million with an estimated cash value of $10.98 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $60,000.

$5 Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion

With a top prize of $100,000, the $5 Pink Panther Diamond Tripler scratch-off game offers even more ways to win with a brand-new bonus promotion. Players can enter their non-winning Pink Panther Diamond Tripler tickets into the Mississippi Lottery 2nd Chance portal for a chance to win the $100,000 2nd Chance prize after the game ends, plus additional bonus promotion prizes ranging from $100 gift cards to $25,000 in cash through May 29.

The Pink Panther Diamond Tripler bonus promotional drawings will kick off on Thursday, Feb. 20, with a total of eight drawings every two weeks. Learn about the prizes, rules, and the drawing schedule at www.mslottery.com by clicking on the Bonus Promos tab.