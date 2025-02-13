Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,528 in the last 365 days.

MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME BONUS PROMOTION – FEB. 13 WINNERS!

The winners of the My Lottery Dream Home Special Bonus Promotion’s seventh drawing are from the following cities:

*$15,000: Braxton, Miss.

*$10,000: Crystal Springs, Miss.

*$5,000: Moss Point, Miss.

*$1,000 digital gift card: Lucedale, Miss.

*$1,000 digital gift card: Forest, Miss.

Winners will be notified via certified mail.

All non-winning entrants are automatically entered in the supersized eighth and final drawing Thursday, Feb. 27, where prizes increase to $25,000, $15,000, $10,000 and five $1,000 digital gift cards.  Additionally, all My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotional drawing entries are automatically entered into the 2nd Chance Promotional drawing at the game’s end for $1 million. Players have until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 to enter their non-winning My Lottery Dream Home scratch-offs into the final drawing.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME BONUS PROMOTION – FEB. 13 WINNERS!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more