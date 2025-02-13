MY LOTTERY DREAM HOME BONUS PROMOTION – FEB. 13 WINNERS!

The winners of the My Lottery Dream Home Special Bonus Promotion’s seventh drawing are from the following cities:

*$15,000: Braxton, Miss.

*$10,000: Crystal Springs, Miss.

*$5,000: Moss Point, Miss.

*$1,000 digital gift card: Lucedale, Miss.

*$1,000 digital gift card: Forest, Miss.

Winners will be notified via certified mail.

All non-winning entrants are automatically entered in the supersized eighth and final drawing Thursday, Feb. 27, where prizes increase to $25,000, $15,000, $10,000 and five $1,000 digital gift cards. Additionally, all My Lottery Dream Home Bonus Promotional drawing entries are automatically entered into the 2nd Chance Promotional drawing at the game’s end for $1 million. Players have until 11:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 to enter their non-winning My Lottery Dream Home scratch-offs into the final drawing.