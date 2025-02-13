VIDEO: Pro Pickleball Couple Parris Todd and Hunter Johnson - 7 Secrets on Playing Pickleball with your Romantic Partner

Hunter Johnson and Parris Todd Hunter Johnson and Parris Todd - PPA Tour Proton Tucson Open Champs Parris Todd and Hunter Johnson on the MLP's Atlanta Bouncers

Parris and Hunter give advice including “don’t let it get too competitive” and “use communication to your advantage”

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - Parris and Hunter give advice including “don’t let it get too competitive” and “use communication to your advantage”- Parris and Hunter are coming off a monumental Sunday, where they both won Gold at the PPA Tour Proton Tucson Open and were featured in a Michelob Ultra Super Bowl commercialAlthough they have different recollections of how they met and fell in love, professional pickleball stars Parris Todd and Hunter Johnson have more experience than anyone when it comes to surviving and thriving as partners on the pickleball court.In the following video, the couple - who was just featured alongside Catherine O’Hara and Willem Dafoe in a Michelob Ultra Super Bowl Commercial on the SAME DAY they each won singles Gold Medals at the PPA Tour Proton Tucson Open - shares their tips for how other romantic partners can enjoy their time on the pickleball court. Survivor winner and pickleball fanatic Tyson Apostol digs deep into their relationship and experience playing the sport they love together.Check out the video HERE , and photos of Parris and Hunter HERE (Credit: PPA Tour/MLP)Seven Tips to Playing Pickleball With Your Romantic Partner1. Celebrate each other’s success: “If one of us wins, both of us win.” - Parris2. Use communication to your advantage: “The better relationships you can have on a team, the better it is for everyone. The fact that we were so close … the communication was there.” - Parris3. Balance each other out: I like to be the emotionally neutral part of the relationship - she might snap a couple times … if you see her on court she's pretty fierce, which is a very good thing - but if you're on the wrong side of that it could be a little dangerous.” - Hunter4. Hide your disagreements and move on: “We do a good job of hiding it when sometimes maybe we do quickly bicker, but we try to move on quickly from that as much as we can because you don't want it to fester.” - Hunter5. Mix it up!: “We're together all the time, so we try to mix it up and play with other people. Sometimes just to break it up (is helpful) because we feel like when we have a little bit of that separation and then we come back together we appreciate each other more.” - Parris6. Don’t get too competitive: “Don't get too competitive and have fun. It's light-hearted stuff! You shouldn't kill each other (although you could) but just look at the positives, communicate and just enjoy the sport that we all love.” - Hunter7. Pickleball is such a fun sport, let it bring joy to your lives: “At the end of the day it's a sport that we play. Even though it's a career, there's things that are bigger - relationships are more important than just a game.” - ParrisAbout Carvana PPA Tour:Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where pickleball’s top athletes go head-to-head to determine the best male and female players in the world. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and showcases the world’s best pickleball week in and week out. Inviting amateur players to also compete and “play where the pros play,” the Carvana PPA Tour offers divisions for every age group and skill level. Characterized by a uniquely festive and fun atmosphere, Carvana PPA Tour events deliver unparalleled experiences for fans on-site, including pro player meet-and-greets, clinics, food, beverages, live entertainment, giveaways, games, shopping, and VIP upgrades. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com , and follow us on social.About Major League Pickleball:Founded in 2021, Major League Pickleball (MLP by Margaritaville) is the preeminent, coed, team-based professional pickleball league, featuring nearly 100 of the best athletes across 22 teams, a unique format, easy to understand scoring, iconic team owners, and the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport. In 2024, MLP and the PPA Tour merged under the newly-formed United Pickleball Association, bringing together the leading professional pickleball organizations under a single entity. For more information on Major League Pickleball, visit the official website and follow us on social.

Pickleball Cover Story: Love on Court

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.