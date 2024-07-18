United Pickleball Association (UPA) Announces Further International Expansion via Five 2025 Global PPA Tour Events

UPA Grows Internationally The 2023 event welcomed 3,500 players and 50,000 fans to Pickleball Boulevard.

The “UPA International Championship Series” will bring the preeminent pickleball brands and many of the 150+ of the world’s best players into new territories

The UPA has set the standard for the professional game and is excited to bring the best players and events in the world to new corners of the globe in the first true international pro pickleball tour.” — Anne Worcester, UPA Strategic Advisor and former CEO of the WTA