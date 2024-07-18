United Pickleball Association (UPA) Announces Further International Expansion via Five 2025 Global PPA Tour Events
The “UPA International Championship Series” will bring the preeminent pickleball brands and many of the 150+ of the world’s best players into new territories
- The "UPA International Championship Series" will bring the preeminent pickleball brands and many of the 150+ of the world's best players exclusive to the UPA into new territories to further unite the sport at a global level
— Anne Worcester, UPA Strategic Advisor and former CEO of the WTA
- The best players in the world will highlight international tour stops, including Ben Johns (USA), Anna Leigh Waters (USA), Catherine Parenteau (CAN), Federico Staksrud (ARG), Anna Bright (USA), Jay Devilliers (FRA), Lucy Kovalova (SVK), Tina Pisnik (SVN), Quang Duong (VNM) and many more
- Events will leverage the unique operational knowledge of premier organizations in their respective communities alongside the strong brand foundation built by UPA, the PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball
- The UPA continues to collaborate with and vet new partners in all areas of the globe to foster the first premier international tour and grow the sport all around the world, with more exciting announcements planned in the near future
The United Pickleball Association (UPA), the leader in growing, organizing, and presenting professional and amateur pickleball, has announced a new series of international events that will expand the PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball’s reach via a united international competition circuit. The events will also bring many of the 150+ best pro players in the world, who play exclusively with the UPA, into these regions to compete in the world’s first top-tier global pickleball tour.
“The United Pickleball Association - the PPA Tour and Major League Pickleball - has set the standard for the professional game and is excited to bring the best players and events in the world to new corners of the globe in the first true international pro pickleball tour,” said Anne Worcester, UPA Strategic Advisor, former CEO of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), and former President of UTR Sports. “We are extremely discerning in selecting partners for these joint ventures, and continue to have conversations with interested organizations. The expertise offered by our operational partners is unmatched in their regions and, combined with the proven business model and brand recognition the PPA Tour and MLP provide, will elevate this new series immediately.”
The series will launch in 2025 with four planned events - to be held in Australia, India, Asia and Europe - and will be operated between the UPA and leading operational organizations in each country. These international events will be elevated by the expertise of those who know their regions best, while leveraging the global clout and recognizability of the PPA Tour, Major League Pickleball, and all of its top pickleball superstar athletes. The first two partners to be announced were Pacific Pickleball (now PPA/MLP Australia) in Australia and Global Sports in India, with more exciting announcements in the works and coming soon.
The UPA International Championship Series underscores the sport's global appeal and offers a platform for elite competition across continents, culminating at the exciting World Championships in Dallas in November, 2025. Top pickleball athletes from each region will join many of the top PPA Tour professionals and hundreds of local amateurs at each stop. Events are as follows:
- Australia Pickleball Open - Melbourne, Australia - Jan. 29-Feb. 2: The inaugural international event kicks off the series in late January, hosted by PPA Tour Australia
- India Pickleball Open - Mumbai, India - Feb. 5-9: Following Melbourne, the series moves to Mumbai, India, hosted by PPA Tour India
- Canada Pickleball Open - Toronto, Canada in September: Pro pickleball heads to the Great White North.
- Asia Pickleball Open - TBA, Asia in October: The third event in October expands the series' reach and participation within Asia, with exact location to be announced, hosted by PPA Tour Asia
- Europe Pickleball Open - TBA, Europe in October: The fourth event is scheduled for October at a European venue yet to be announced
- UPA World Championships - Dallas, TX, USA in November: The third consecutive year of record-breaking pickleball festivities will welcome athletes from all over the world and celebrate the best the sport has to offer.
Each of these regional operating partners will host PPA Tour-sanctioned events that offer valuable PPA Tour ranking points, which will bring the best players in the world to compete in the first top-tier professional competitions in these regions for the first time. The allocation of global PPA Tour ranking points also offers a pathway for pickleball athletes from all over the world to compete at the highest level and against the sport’s top players.
In addition to the launch of the PPA International Series, future plans include Major League Pickleball’s unique, heart-pounding, co-ed team league format and brand continuing its global expansion, with details to be announced once finalized.
The UPA continues to collaborate with and vet new partners in all areas of the globe to foster the first premier international tour and grow the sport all around the world, with more exciting announcements planned in the near future.
About the United Pickleball Association
The United Pickleball Association (UPA) is the steward of the fastest-growing sport in the United States and brings the world’s best professional and amateur pickleball to millions of people globally. As the parent company of the Professional Pickleball Association (Carvana PPA Tour), Major League Pickleball (MLP by Margaritaville) and the United Pickleball State Championship Series, UPA serves as the go-to entity for players and fans to compete in world-class events and enjoy the top pickleball athletes on the sport’s biggest stages. Visit unitedpickleball.com for more information.
