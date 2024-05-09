UPA World Championships, Major League Pickleball to Return to Dallas for the World's Biggest Pickleball Party
Pickleball Boulevard returns with upgrades to competition, facilities and entertainment for players and fans alike.
— Connor Pardoe, United Pickleball Association
- Registration to compete is open to ALL players across skill level and ages; tickets are on sale now; visit upaworlds.com to sign up and purchase
- 2023 edition brought $14 million in economic impact to the region; Lapiplasty signs on as new title sponsor
- Deep Eddy Vodka Celebrity Pickleball Showdown, Pickleball Boulevard Block Party, Pickleball Business Forum highlight marquee events
Pickleball Boulevard is coming back to Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, an inner-ring suburb of Dallas, for 11 days celebrating the biggest pickleball party in the world from Nov. 1-10. Registration is now open for the amateur divisions of the The 2024 Lapiplasty UPA World Championships powered by Invited (Nov. 3-10) and tickets are now on sale for Major League Pickleball (Nov. 1-3) and the Lapiplasty UPA World Championships (Nov. 3-10).
The can’t-miss pickleball event of the year marks the return of Pickleball Boulevard and will usher in a new era of competitive and social pickleball, with significant upgrades to the event for both competitors and fans.
“Building on the incredible success from last year, we are absolutely thrilled to bring the World’s Biggest Pickleball Party - the Lapiplasty UPA World Championships - to Dallas,” said Connor Pardoe, United Pickleball Association Executive and Founder/CEO of the Carvana PPA Tour. “This year, we are welcoming everyone to enjoy 11 days celebrating the fastest-growing sport in America through top-notch pro and amateur competition, world-class entertainment, food and drink on Pickleball Boulevard.”
Last year, Pickleball Boulevard welcomed more than 50,000 fans and 3,500 competitors from 49 states, which brought an estimated $14 million in economic impact to the region. In 2024, the Farmers Branch and Greater Dallas communities are looking forward to hosting even more pickleball fanatics from all over the world to North Texas.
"We are excited that the United Pickleball Association World Championships are returning to Brookhaven Country Club, where the event and sport are enthusiastically embraced," said Monica Paul, Executive Director, Dallas Sports Commission. "From the atmosphere along Pickleball Boulevard to the energy around Farmers Branch, this unique championship showcases both the growing popularity of pickleball and the region's reputation as a premier destination for world-class sporting events."
"We're delighted to welcome the world's best pickleball players back to Farmers Branch this year for the World Championships at Brookhaven Country Club,” said Mayor of Farmers Branch Terry Lynne. “Our partnership with the UPA and Invited was a marvelous collaboration last year and will be bigger and better in 2024. We look forward to hosting the championship players, fans and sponsors for the World's Biggest Pickleball Party."
Also new in 2024 is the addition of Lapiplasty® as title sponsor of the UPA World Championships. Lapiplasty® 3D Bunion Correction®, the flagship procedure by Treace Medical, the Official Foot and Ankle Solution Partner for the PPA Tour, addresses painful, lifestyle-limiting bunions with the goal to get patients back in their sneakers and returning to the activities they love! For more information, visit lapiplasty.com.
Registration is open and tickets are on sale - visit upaworlds.com for more information. The preliminary schedule is as follows:
Major League Pickleball Playoffs - November 1-3
The Major League Pickleball (MLP) Playoffs kick off the celebration, featuring nearly 100 of the best pickleball athletes in a unique coed team format. MLP features the most electric live events and fan experience in the sport, with the league backed by iconic team owners including LeBron James, Heidi Klum, Tom Brady, Drew Brees, and more.
DUPR Collegiate National Championships - November 1-3
DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating) is bringing the best collegiate pickleball teams to Dallas for the second annual DUPR Collegiate Individual National Championship. Featuring the premier collegiate pickleball players from across the country, the event will award $20,000 in scholarships to the top performers in each event.
Pickleball Boulevard Block Party - November 3
The kick-off weekend celebration for more than a week of pickleball festivities, Pickleball Boulevard will welcome fans and players with a to-be-announced marquee musical act, food and drink from local vendors and interactive sponsor activations to launch the World Championships.
Lapiplasty UPA World Championships - Amateur - November 3-10
Open to all ages and skill levels, this division will welcome players to battle in the world’s premier amateur pickleball competition.
Lapiplasty UPA World Championships - State Champions - November 3-10
The culmination of 51 State Championships throughout the year, this exclusive division will crown the UPA World Champions.
Lapiplasty UPA World Championships - Pro - November 3-10
The best PPA Tour pros in the world will battle for Gold across singles, doubles and mixed doubles. Ben Johns, Anna Leigh Waters, Jack Sock, Catherine Parenteau, Federico Staksrud, Genie Bouchard and more will compete on Championship Court in front of thousands of fans and a national broadcast audience.
Pickleball Business Forum - Date TBC
Building on the success of last year’s event, which drew the eye of the Washington Post, the Pickleball Business Forum will bring together some of the industry’s brightest minds and top sponsors to trade insights into the future of the sport and its business opportunities.
Deep Eddy Vodka Celebrity Pickleball Showdown - November 5
Scottie Scheffler, Dirk Nowitzki, Luka Doncic, Tony Romo, Jason Kidd, John Isner and Marty Turco are just some of the stars who competed in last year’s Deep Eddy Vodka Celebrity Pickleball Showdown, which sold out Championship Court and drew hundreds of thousands of viewers on ESPN2. This year, the fan-favorite event returns with another to-be-announced, star-studded line-up.
Championship Sunday - November 10
Champions of the Carvana PPA Tour pro division will be crowned on Sunday, November 10, with Gold and Bronze Medal matches across all five divisions - men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles and mixed doubles.
