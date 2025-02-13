Trilogy® Valor 55+ Resort Community to Celebrate March Grand Opening of RiverSix Restaurant and Bar

Trilogy® Valor, a 55+ resort-style golf community will celebrate the grand opening of RiverSix Restaurant and Bar in March. Treasure Valley Social Club is opening nearly 2,300 square-foot covered patio area overlooking the community lake and Falcon Crest Golf Course. Trilogy by Shea Homes logo

KUNA, ID, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trilogy® Valor , a 55+ resort-style golf community featuring 1000 homes and located just 25 minutes southwest of downtown Boise in Kuna, Idaho, will celebrate the grand opening of Phase Two of its Treasure Valley Social Club this March. The second and final phase of the completed club includes the opening of the upscale casual RiverSix restaurant and bar, as well as a flexible indoor meeting space and a nearly 2,300 square-foot covered patio area for outdoor dining and socializing overlooking the community lake and Falcon Crest Golf Course. Treasure Valley Social Club is open to the public and guests are invited to enjoy a variety of live music, cooking demonstrations, and food and drink specials throughout March and April to celebrate the Grand Opening.Named after the six rivers that converge at the Snake River in Treasure Valley, RiverSix, which will be open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Sunday starting March 5, features a curated menu with shareable apps and wellness-inspired items including grilled salmon, wood-fired pizzas, and a variety of salads and sandwiches. The menu is complemented by a full drink menu with craft cocktails and local beer and wine.“We like to describe RiverSix as a combination of your favorite coffeehouse, your favorite neighborhood bar, and the sophisticated-yet-comfortable lounge area of your favorite destination resort,” says Valor Community Manager Melissa Tolson. “The space offers a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces to gather for dining, wine tastings, private parties, and more.”The Treasure Valley Social Club, designed by the award-winning interior design firm TRIO, incorporates biophilic design elements, including expansive windows and rolling glass walls that blur the line between indoors and outdoors. In addition to the new restaurant and gathering spaces, Treasure Valley Social Club includes the Afturburn Wellness and Fitness Center, resort pool and spa, dedicated heated lap pool, six pickleball courts, and an outdoor fitness lawn, all which opened in January 2024. Designed as a 'base camp' for homeowners, the Treasure Valley Social Club serves as a central gathering place—a relaxing space to enjoy a drink or appetizer before heading out for nearby adventures.“A lifestyle centered around wellness and social connection is the foundation of Trilogy Valor ,” says Tolson, “The amenities at the newly completed Treasure Valley Social Club make it easy for our homeowners to live their best lives. From state-of-the-art workout and recovery facilities, spaces for indoor and outdoor fitness and socializing, and now the much-anticipated RiverSix restaurant and bar, we’ve created an environment where homeowners make new connections, find friends with common interests, and continue to learn, grow, and embrace a vibrant lifestyle every day.“The Treasure Valley Social Club is the perfect spot to meet with friends or grab a glass of wine before heading out to explore all the area has to offer. With Idaho’s incredible beauty (and a bordering 25-mile greenbelt of parks and trails along the Boise River) it’s easy to enjoy nearby hiking, biking, skiing, fishing, kayaking. And for those wanting great options for entertainment, dining, and shopping, the sidewalk cafes, museums, restaurants, and boutiques of downtown Boise are just a short drive away. It’s not surprising Forbes named this area one of the top places to retire!”The gated Trilogy Valor community encompasses 235 acres and offers 13 one-story single family and duplex floorplans ranging from ~1,342 to ~2,584 square feet with 2-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms and 2-3 car garages. Both detached and duplex homes are available, with pricing starting from the mid $300,000s. There is also a selection of Quick Move-in Homes designed with features and upgrades curated by the on-site design team.Interested buyers can visit SheaHomes.com/Valor to learn more and schedule a personal appointment. The Valor sales office is located at 11770 W. Kind Lane Kuna, ID 83634. Tours are available on a walk-up basis from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and 12-5 p.m. on Fridays, however appointments are strongly encouraged.About Trilogyby Shea HomesThe Shea HomesActive Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities™ are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America’s Most TrustedActive Adult Resort Builder for a record-breaking 13th year in the Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted Study, receiving the highest numerical score in the proprietary study; results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com.

