Shea Homes® to Host Groundbreaking for Wellness Social Club at New Trilogy® San Juan Oaks 55+ Resort Community

Shea Homes is bringing the vibrant Trilogy lifestyle to Central California with new single-story detached homes priced from the low $700s. Trilogy homeowners enjoy a game of pickleball. Trilogy by Shea Homes logo

New Trilogy San Juan Oaks club to feature pickleball courts, indoor pool, a café, a creativity studio, co-working space, a game room, and event space.

HOLLISTER, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hollister, CA (January 30, 2025) –Shea Homes will host a public groundbreaking event from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. February 16 to kick off construction of a 20,000 square-foot private wellness social club at the new Trilogy San Juan Oaks 55+ resort community. The public is invited to join the ceremonial groundbreaking, followed by a tour of the model home gallery featuring local chocolate and wine tastings.Nestled in the oak-dotted foothills of the Diablo Range and located adjacent to the extensively renovated San Juan Oaks Golf Club, Shea Homes is bringing the vibrant Trilogy lifestyle to Central California with new single-story detached homes with 2 to 4 bedrooms and 2 to 3 bathrooms, ranging in size from 1,507-2,579 square feet and priced from the low $700,000s. The model home gallery opened in October 2024 and the first homeowners moved into the community that same month. When complete, the planned community will include 1,000 homes for 55+ homeowners. The first phase of construction includes 250 homes.The planned wellness and social club, owned and developed by Third Millenium—the team behind the reimagined San Juan Oaks Golf Club—showcases a modern take on classic craftsman style. The club will feature wellness and fitness amenities, pickleball courts, a junior Olympic-sized indoor pool with locker rooms, a café, a creativity studio, co-working space, a game room, event space, and a full calendar of social events designed to offer daily opportunities to connect with new friends and neighbors. The club is expected to be completed in 2026.Monica M., who recently listed her home in Carmel, CA, and moved into her new Trilogy home in December, says she’s already enjoying the Trilogy lifestyle.“I love people’s zest for life here. We all have similar interests and are at similar stages in life,” says 61-year-old Monica who has already formed close friendships with other Trilogy homeowners, joining them for frequent dinners and happy hours at each other’s homes. “My home is very important, but the life outside of my home is more important,” she shares, adding that she’s a swimmer, and very excited about the junior Olympic-sized indoor lap pool planned for the new club.One of the only new active adult communities to open in the Monterey Bay area in recent years, Trilogy San Juan Oaks is located 45 minutes northeast of Monterey and less than an hour south of San Jose.“Trilogy San Juan Oaks offers easy access to many of California’s top cities and attractions and has drawn 55+ buyers in part due to its Mediterranean climate and proximity to local wineries, charming historic towns, cultural attractions, and beaches,” says Shea Homes Area President for Northern California, Jason Enos. “Although with all the planned options for social activities, I’m sure many homeowners will be more than happy to stay right here and enjoy all the community has to offer!”Interested buyers are encouraged to visit Sheahomes.com/SanJuanOaks to schedule a personal appointment, explore pre-grand opening pricing, and learn more about upcoming homesite releases. The Trilogy San Juan Oaks sales office is located at 2275 Aaron Court, Hollister, CA 95023. Tours are available on a walk-up basis from 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Saturday through Thursday and from 12:30–5 p.m. on Fridays, however appointments are encouraged.About Trilogyby Shea HomesThe Shea HomesActive Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities™ are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America’s Most TrustedActive Adult Resort Builder for a record-breaking 13th year in the Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted Study, receiving the highest numerical score in the proprietary study; results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com.For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy

