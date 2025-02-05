Paso Robles Named California’s Best Small Town to Retire by World Atlas

Trilogy homeowners enjoy one of the many vineyards in the Paso Robles area. The new Nevina community offers a selection of single-level homes , priced from the high $700s. Trilogy by Shea Homes logo

Shea Homes Reports Increased Interest at Nevina 55+ Resort-Style Community

PASO ROBLES, AZ, UNITED STATES, February 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In early January 2025, World Atlas named Paso Robles California’s the Best Small Town to Retire due to its year-round mild weather, natural beauty, and seasonal events. This designation generated local and national news coverage highlighting why the town is a desirable retirement destination. According to the team at Nevina ™, a new Trilogy by Shea Homes 55+ resort-style community in Paso Robles, awards like this have a positive impact on retired homebuyers seeking a new home -- particularly those coming from other parts of California.“The World Atlas designation is shining the spotlight on this special area,” says Shea Homes Area President, Preston Holdner, “and we are seeing an increase in interest in the Nevina community, the only new retirement community in the area.”Situated within the Viñedo master-planned community in the heart of Paso Robles, Nevina is California’s first TrilogyBoutique Community—a new offering from Shea Homes designed to deliver an exclusive, resort-style experience on a more personal scale. Sales are open for the 413-home Nevina community, and model homes are slated to open in late spring.The new Nevina community offers a selection of single-level homes from Shea’s popular Freedom Collection, priced from the high $700s. Homes range from approximately 1,624 to 3,232 square feet, featuring 2–3 bedrooms and 2–3 bathrooms. All floor plans feature contemporary designs that embrace open concept living and outdoor living spaces that take full advantage of the climate. Buyers will enjoy deluxe kitchens, luxurious primary suites, and flexible office and den designs.Nevina’s planned club design places wellness and social connection at its core. Homeowners will enjoy a modern, amenity-rich Wellness Social Club™ designed to evoke the best boutique hotel lobbies and serve as the community’s wellness and social hub. The private club will offer well-equipped fitness and movement studios, an innovative recovery and wellness area, outdoor gathering spaces, pickleball courts, an event lawn, casual dining, a bar, bocce courts, and a resort-style pool.Qualified 55+ California residents who wish to relocate within the state may be able to take advantage of potential tax benefits through Prop 19, adds Holdner. More information can be found at https://www.sheahomes.com/blog/alc-california-prop-19-game-changer Interested buyers are invited to visit SheaHomes.com/Nevina to schedule an appointment and learn more. The Nevina sales office, located at 1500 Fontana Rd., Paso Robles, CA 93446, offers walk-up tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday through Thursday, and 12 to 5 p.m. on Fridays. Appointments are highly recommended due to strong interest.About Trilogyby Shea HomesThe Shea HomesActive Lifestyle Communities division currently offers 55+ and resort lifestyle communities in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, and has been attracting discerning homebuyers across the country since 1999. Both Trilogy large-scale Resort Communities and smaller-scale Trilogy Boutique Communities™ are designed to create an enriched lifestyle through exploring new interests and activities, overall wellness, and connecting to a vibrant social life. Homeowners experience a true resort-caliber lifestyle managed by a hospitality-trained staff. Each Trilogy community is designed to embrace its natural surroundings and provide a variety of experiences, which may include signature restaurants, pickleball, movement and fitness studios, day spas, pools, culinary classes, hiking trails, exclusive lifestyle programs, and more. Trilogy by Shea Homes has been named America’s Most TrustedActive Adult Resort Builder for a record-breaking 13th year in the Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted Study, receiving the highest numerical score in the proprietary study; results are based on experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit lifestoryresearch.com.For more information about Trilogy communities, visit Sheahomes.com/Trilogy

