Newly Renovated Hilton Garden Inn Orlando North/Lake Mary to Host Grand Reopening

Hilton Garden Inn Orlando North/Lake Mary unveils renovations with a grand reopening on Feb 20, featuring tours, live music, and refreshments.

LAKE MARY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hilton Garden Inn Orlando North/Lake Mary is thrilled to unveil its stunning remodel with a special celebration on Thursday, February 20, from 5:00 to 7:30 PM EST. Guests are welcome to enjoy the hotel’s latest transformed spaces with an evening of live music, delicious light bites, and refreshing beverages. Attendees will also have the opportunity to take full hotel tours and connect with the executive team, gaining an inside look at the enhanced guest rooms, upgraded amenities, and modernized common areas that make this property a premier destination for business and leisure travelers alike.“Our team is proud to see the culmination of all their hard work and dedication come to fruition,” said General Manager Brian Gillison. “We’re looking forward to celebrating with our guests and providing an exceptional on-site experience.”This exclusive showcase event highlights the second phase of extensive renovations, designed to blend contemporary style, cutting-edge technology, and warm hospitality. Whether you're a returning guest or visiting for the first time, this is the perfect opportunity to explore everything Hilton Garden Inn Orlando North/Lake Mary has to offer.ABOUT HILTON GARDEN INN ORLANDO NORTH/LAKE MARYConveniently located off I-4 in the heart of Lake Mary, the recently renovated Hilton Garden Inn Orlando North/Lake Mary offers a refreshed experience with modern accommodations and enhanced amenities. The hotel is within walking distance of top local dining options and just three miles from the Lake Mary Museum. Guests can easily explore attractions like the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens or reach Orlando Sanford International Airport in under 25 minutes.For the Business Traveler:• Lake Mary is home to businesses such as Advent Health, AT&T, Deloitte, Duke Energy, Orlando Health, Paylocity and VerizonNearby Attractions:• Wekiwa Springs Markham Woods Natural Bike and Hiking Trail along with the Lake Mary Farmers Market.• Top wedding venues including Crystal Ballroom, Lake Mary Events Center, and Heathrow Country Club.• Entertainment options such as TOP Golf, Eleve8 indoor park, and Planet Obstacle.• Just a few minutes from scenic and charming Downtown Sanford and Downtown Lake Mary districts for dining and shopping.EXPERIENCE THE NEXT PHASE OF COMFORT AND CONVENIENCEGuests can now enjoy a modern, stylish design with thoughtfully revitalized interiors that combine comfort and aesthetic appeal. The latest Hilton Connected Room Technology allows guests to personalize their stay with streaming capabilities, custom welcome messages, and smart room controls—all accessible directly from their devices. With a prime location just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment, the hotel is surrounded by over 30 restaurants and venues within a mile. The dedicated staff is committed to providing exceptional service, ensuring a seamless and memorable experience for all travelers. Guests can also take advantage of the hotel’s Garden Grill Restaurant & Lounge, offering breakfast and dinner, or stop by the 24-Hour Pavilion Pantry, which features signature specialty coffee, fresh sandwiches & salads, beer & wine, ice cream, and snacks. Whether visiting for a weekend getaway, business trip, or special occasion, Hilton Garden Inn Orlando North/Lake Mary offers an elevated stay with modern comforts, welcoming hospitality, and enhanced convenience. For more information or to book your stay, visit https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/orllmgi-hilton-garden-inn-orlando-north-lake-mary/ or contact the hotel at (407) 531-9900.ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTSGF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.With over 160 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 36 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

