ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 14-17) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – Improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along sections of I-10 and I-17 in the Phoenix area this weekend (Feb. 14-17), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. A closure also is scheduled along northbound State Route 143 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan on using alternate routes if needed while the following restrictions are in place:
- Southbound I-17 closed between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road in north Phoenix from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 17) for pavement improvement project. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Dove Valley Road also closed. Allow extra travel time and stay with primary detour route. Avoid using streets adjacent to I-17 that are not designed to handle freeway traffic. Primary Detour: Southbound I-17 traffic will exit to westbound Loop 303 and use southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound Happy Valley Road to return to I-17. Some street closures will be in place (local traffic only).
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to two lanes in areas between Elliot Road and 24th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 17) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Note: Westbound I-10 traffic will use the new local lanes (collector-distributor road) between Baseline Road and 40th Street. Allow extra travel time. Westbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) narrowed to one lane between Rural Road and I-10. Consider alternate routes. Drivers can use the westbound US 60 ramp that now connects with the westbound I-10 local lanes. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Baseline and Broadway roads closed. Note: All I-10 on- and off-ramps at 32nd Street closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 17) for signal work. 32nd Street also closed in both directions near I-10. Consider using 40th Street. More info: I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Feb. 17) for pavement marking and lane shifts as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Northbound 48th Street closed between Broadway Road and I-10. Note: Some ramp closures and other restrictions can start at 8 p.m. Friday. SR 143 Detour: Use alternate routes including westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to reach southbound SR 143.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters in November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
