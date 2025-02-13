ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Feb. 14-17) - Phoenix Area

: Southbound I-17 traffic will exit to westbound Loop 303 and use southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound Happy Valley Road to return to I-17. Some street closures will be in place (local traffic only).

. Allow extra travel time and stay with primary detour route. Avoid using streets adjacent to I-17 that are not designed to handle freeway traffic.

Southbound I-17 on-ramps at State Route 74/Carefree Highway and Dove Valley Road also closed

10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

between Loop 303 and Happy Valley Road

Westbound I-10 narrowed

to two lanes in areas between Elliot Road and 24th Street

near Sky Harbor Airport

from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Feb. 17) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Note: Westbound I-10 traffic will use the new local lanes (collector-distributor road) between Baseline Road and 40th Street. Allow extra travel time.

Westbound US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

narrowed to one lane between Rural Road and I-10

. Consider alternate routes. Drivers can use the westbound US 60 ramp that now connects with the westbound I-10 local lanes.

Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Baseline and Broadway roads closed

.

Note

:

All I-10 on- and off-ramps at 32nd Street closed from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

(Feb. 17) for signal work.

32nd Street also closed in both directions near I-10

. Consider using 40th Street. More info:

I10BroadwayCurve.com