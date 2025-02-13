Norman Grant Honored with the 2025 Five Star Wealth Manager Award

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Integrated Equity Management Partners (IEMP) is proud to announce that Norman Grant, Managing Director of Grant Capital and a Partner of Integrated Equity Management Partners, has been named a recipient of the esteemed 2025 Five Star Wealth Manager Award. This recognition celebrates Norman’s exceptional commitment to delivering outstanding financial solutions and creating lasting value for clients.The Five Star Wealth Manager Award is a distinguished accolade in the financial services industry, designed to identify professionals who demonstrate an unwavering dedication to client satisfaction, professional excellence, and industry knowledge. Norman’s achievement highlights his tireless efforts to support clients in achieving their financial goals and his impactful partnership with IEM Partners.“We are thrilled to see Norman Grant receive this well-deserved recognition,” said Cammy Smith, CEO & President of Integrated Equity Management. “His experience, dedication, and leadership set a standard of excellence within the IEM Partners network and inspire trust and confidence in the clients he serves.”Grant Capital, under Norman’s leadership, has played a vital role in fostering the success of Integrated Equity Management Partners, helping deliver innovative and tailored financial strategies that align with clients’ unique needs.“It is an honor to be recognized with the Five Star Wealth Manager Award,” said Norman Grant. “This achievement reflects the support of our incredible team and the trust of our clients, whose success remains at the heart of everything we do. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve and look forward to continuing to help individuals and families achieve their financial aspirations.”About Integrated Equity Management:Integrated Equity Management, Inc. is a full-service wealth management firm with over 926 households and approximately $1.2 billion of assets under advisement*. IEM provides tailored financial planning and investment management services to clients across 46 states. As the parent company of Integrated Equity Management Partners, IEM is dedicated to empowering advisors and delivering exceptional results for clients.*As of November 20242025 Five Star Wealth Manager Award, created by Five Star Professional. The award was presented in January 2025 based on data gathered within 12 months preceding the issue date. 2000 advisors were considered, 121 advisors were recognized. Advisors pay a fee to hold out marketing materials. Not indicative of advisor’s future performance. Your experience may vary. For more information, please visit www.fivestarprofessional.com Securities and advisory services offered through Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Advisor. 7900 International Drive, Suite 405, Bloomington, MN 55425. www.integratedequity.net | (952) 854-5544

