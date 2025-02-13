Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Feb. 25 Public Hearing on Draft PreK-12 Mathematics Policy

February 13, 2025



Mathematics policy was first shared with the State Board in January.

BALTIMORE (February 13, 2025) – The Maryland State Board of Education will hold a public hearing Tuesday, February 25, on the draft PreK-12 Mathematics Policy proposed to the State Board by the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE). The Board will hear public testimony at 3:30 p.m.

The one-hour hearing will be held during the regular State Board monthly meeting. The State Board will receive comments from up to 20 members of the public. A virtual option is also available for testimony.

The revised policy is available for review and written feedback on the MSDE website. The policy includes recommendations to implement a structured math program that develops students’ understanding and fluency in math concepts and skills. By aligning teaching and learning practices with these goals, the policy aims to prepare students to apply math skills in the real world and enhance their readiness for higher education, careers and life.

Following the public hearing, the mathematics policy will return to the State Board’s Education Policy Committee on Thursday, March 13 with a summary of public comment received for further consideration.

Members of the public will be able to view both the regular meeting and the public hearing via livestream. Registration to provide comments during the public hearing opens Tuesday, February 18 at 8 a.m. and ends Monday, February 24 at 3 p.m. Interested individuals can register to provide in-person or virtual testimony by completing this online form.

Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board will also hold its usual public comment period for 30 minutes during the morning portion of the meeting. Members of the public can find more information regarding the public hearing on the MSDE website. The complete agenda and livestream for the February 25 meeting will be available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

