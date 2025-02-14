Max Retail Strengthens Leadership Team with Addition of Ecommerce Veteran Hoddi Hafsteinsson as Chief Financial Officer

Hoddi Hafsteinsson, Chief Financial Officer Max Retail

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Max Retail, a secure B2B platform that enables independent retailers and brands to sell excess inventory online, today announced the appointment of Hoddi Hafsteinsson as Chief Financial Officer. A seasoned executive with a track record of scaling luxury fashion and retail businesses, Hafsteinsson played a key role in growing Moda Operandi’s revenue more than 10x. His appointment comes at a pivotal time for Max Retail, following its recently announced $15 million Series A funding round.

“Hoddi’s expertise in retail and marketplace strategies makes him the ideal financial leader for Max Retail,” said Melodie van der Baan, CEO and co-founder of Max Retail. “His experience scaling global operations and driving profitability will help us strengthen our platform and support independent retailers’ growth, both online and in-store.”

During his time at Moda Operandi, Hafsteinsson raised over $250 million in growth capital and led the luxury fashion platform’s expansion into Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. He most recently served as CFO of an online furniture marketplace where he successfully navigated the company through challenging market conditions by optimizing operations and securing additional investment.

“Max Retail’s innovative approach to solving the excess inventory challenge for independent retailers truly resonates with me,” said Hafsteinsson. “Having worked extensively in the fashion ecommerce space, I understand the unique challenges these retailers face in managing inventory and maintaining profitability. The company’s technology-first solution creates a unique opportunity to build a sustainable, scalable business model that delivers real value to both retailers and ecommerce partners. "I look forward to helping accelerate Max Retail's growth, and work with the team to expand our reach and impact by becoming an indispensable long term partner to the retailers and ecommerce partners.”

Hafsteinsson joins Max Retail as the company continues to scale its operations. His appointment will drive expansion into AI-powered inventory management, new product lines, territories, and categories—all while remaining committed to helping independent retailers maximize cash recovery on unsold inventory.

