OSCE Mission to BiH statement on the brutal killing in Kalesija

SARAJEVO, 13 February 2025 - The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) expresses its deepest condolences to the family and friends of Inela Selimović and her son, who were killed last night in Kalesija.

This brutal crime once again presents a painful truth – domestic and gender-based violence remains a pervasive crisis, persisting despite promises and efforts. We cannot ignore this reminder that the ongoing inadequacy of the implementation of existing measures and preventive mechanisms, is creating an urgent need for stronger, better co-ordinated, more effective and accountable institutional responses to domestic and gender-based violence.

Actions delayed mean lives lost.

The Mission again urges relevant authorities to take immediate and concrete steps, including necessary improvements to legislation, to strengthen protection and prevention mechanisms, ensure adequate support for victims, and end impunity for domestic and gender-based criminal acts. These steps are critical in preventing future tragedies.

More concretely, the Mission calls on the FBiH Ministry of Justice and the FBiH Government of to return, with all urgency, the adoption of long-overdue FBiH Criminal Code amendments to their agenda. These amendments are crucial for aligning domestic legislation with the Council of Europe’s Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (Istanbul Convention). Further delays not only hinder necessary legal reforms but also put victims at greater risk.

The Mission remains committed to supporting the fight against violence and building a society where no one has to fear for their own safety or lives or those of their loved ones.

Once again, deeply shaken by this morning’s crime, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Inela Selimović and her son as well as to the community of Kalesija.