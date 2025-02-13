Cornbread Welcomes Guests Home: A Grand Relaunch of Maplewood Location

A Fresh New Look, A Heartfelt Celebration, and Complimentary Menu Offerings!

MAPLEWOOD, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cornbread , the heart and soul of authentic farm-to-table soul food, is beyond thrilled to open its doors once again, inviting their beloved community back to a place filled with warmth, flavor, and love. After months of pouring their hearts into revitalizing this space, Cornbread is ready to share this beautiful new chapter with the Maplewood community.The grand reopening will take place on February 18, 2025, at Cornbread’s Maplewood location, 1565 Springfield Avenue Maplewood, NJ, 07040. Co-founders Adenah Bayoh and Elzadie “Zadie” Smith invite the community to join in the celebration of the upgraded dining experience, featuring a refreshed ambiance, exciting new menu offerings, and the same welcoming atmosphere that loyal customers have come to know and enjoy.“This relaunch is our way of saying 'thank you' to the community that has embraced us from the very beginning. We have poured our hearts into every detail, from the dishes we serve to the atmosphere we create. This is more than just a reopening; it’s a renewal of the love and passion we share through our food. We can’t wait to welcome you back home” - Adenah Bayoh, Co-founder, CornbreadGuests are encouraged to visit and experience the upgraded Maplewood location while enjoying their favorite golden, buttery cornbread, crispy fried chicken, slow-simmered collard greens, and all the soulful classics that bring families together. With a bold new look and an exciting twist on classic menu favorites, Cornbread’s Maplewood location is ready to delight both longtime fans and new guests.To register your media for the re-grand opening, CLICK HERE . To learn more Cornbread, please contact Marilyn Remo, marilynremo@tenenicole.com, 201-638-2685About CornbreadCornbread is a fast-casual, farm-to-table restaurant dedicated to serving authentic, savory soul food. With a focus on innovative technology, the dining experience is designed to be both unique and family-friendly. Every ingredient is sourced from local farmers and shops, ensuring fresh, high-quality meals prepared around the clock with great love and care. Specializing in cornbread, every dish is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, from selecting the first ingredient to perfecting the right combination of seasonings, resulting in bold, flavorful meals that celebrate the essence of soul food.

