Pigeonly Mail Updates: Seeking your input

The Utah Department of Corrections is continuing to seek comments from constituents concerning Pigeonly, the UDC’s new mail system.

To curb the introduction of mail contraband, the Utah Department of Corrections implemented a new incarcerated person(s) mail delivery process on January 6, 2025. Incoming mail from friends and family is now sent to Pigeonly Corrections’ mail processing center where it is opened, copied and sent to UDC facilities. More on the process can be found here.

The department has been reviewing some mail delivery issues. For those that have used the Pigeonly service so far, please take this survey.