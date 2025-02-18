TraknProtect Partners with RapidSOS to Enhance Employee Safety with 24/7 Safety Alert Monitoring and Emergency Response

TraknProtect Logo RapidSOS Logo

DES PLAINES, IL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraknProtect, a leading provider of safety solutions for the hospitality, healthcare, and senior living sectors, has partnered with RapidSOS, the AI-powered intelligent safety platform trusted by over 21,000 911 and first responder agencies, to transform emergency response.

RapidSOS now connects TraknProtect’s safety buttons to 911, offering properties comprehensive safety services through real-time, 24/7 Safety Alert monitoring with immediate access to first responders. This partnership ensures that properties, regardless of size or staffing, can provide their employees with the protection they need, particularly when working alone or in high-risk environments.

Through this collaboration, TraknProtect’s Safety Alert monitoring service will seamlessly integrate with RapidSOS, enabling rapid communication with first responders when emergencies arise. Whether a staff member is working an overnight shift or in a remote area of the property, this integration offers a critical safety net, ensuring employees are never truly alone and are always supported.

How It Works

TraknProtect’s off-site monitoring service seamlessly connects to RapidSOS’s intelligent safety platform, providing:

● 24/7 Emergency Support: Employees can work any shift with confidence, knowing that help is available around the clock.

● Peace of Mind for Smaller Properties: Even businesses without full-time security staff can now offer top-tier protection.

● Faster Emergency Response: Real-time alerts sent directly to 911 ensure that first responders are notified instantly when a crisis occurs.

“At TraknProtect, we are continuously innovating to provide properties with cutting-edge safety solutions,” said Parminder Batra, CEO of TraknProtect. “Our partnership with RapidSOS expands our off-site monitoring services to guarantee that help is always a button press away. This integration provides peace of mind, not only to employees working alone but also to property owners who can trust that their teams are protected 24/7.”

This partnership combines the strength of TraknProtect’s real-time location technology with RapidSOS’s trusted emergency response platform, setting a new standard in workplace safety. Together, we’re ensuring no employee is ever truly alone—help is always within reach.

For more information about how TraknProtect’s off-site monitoring service can help protect your staff and property, visit www.traknprotect.com.

About TraknProtect: TraknProtect is a leader in location-based safety solutions, providing properties with real-time monitoring and safety solutions to protect their employees and improve response times during critical incidents.

About RapidSOS: RapidSOS is an AI-powered intelligent safety company that harnesses artificial and human intelligence to fuse life-saving data from 540M+ connected devices, apps, and sensors from 200+ global technology companies to over 21,000 public safety agencies in six countries. Whether there's an unsafe moment or an emergency, RapidSOS Ready devices, vehicles, homes, or buildings deliver essential data to the right place when it matters most. Learn more at www.RapidSOS.com.

