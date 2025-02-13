Temporary Restraining Order issued in Spindale Nuisance Case

SPINDALE, N.C.

After prolonged criminal activity at the Tri-City Motel, the Spindale Police Department requested the services of the Alcohol Law Enforcement Division to assist with a civil nuisance abatement action. In addition to numerous other duties, ALE agents specialize in investigating properties and making recommendations on civil actions as allowed through Chapter 19 of NC General Statutes. As a result of this joint law enforcement investigation, Superior Court Judge Tessa Sellers signed a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the owners and operators of the property located at 503 East Main Street in Spindale.

After an extensive history of violence, drug use, and prostitution, the property is now under court ordered restrictions regarding future use. The restraining order, which serves as the initial step in a civil nuisance abatement action, ordered the property closed to any new guests or tenants. Moreover, it mandates all current tenants must vacate the property at the end of their current rental agreement. A preliminary injunction hearing will occur within ten days, where a judge may hear arguments to decide if permanent future restrictions are necessary, or if the property is fit for its current use.

Chapter 19 of the North Carolina General Statutes defines nuisance activities, which include, in part, crimes involving drug laws, recurring violence, breaches of the peace, and ABC violations. Furthermore, it provides for a civil remedy to abate such criminal acts and their detrimental impacts on the community.

“The nuisance abatement statute is a vital tool in addressing community challenges and assisting communities when traditional law enforcement measures have proven unsuccessful,” said ALE Director Bryan House. “Working in conjunction with our law enforcement partners to reduce the harmful impacts stemming from nuisance properties is a commitment we fully embrace.”

This on-going investigation has been a collaborative effort between ALE, the Spindale Police Department, Rutherford County District Attorney’s Office, Tri-City Violent Crimes Task Force, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and concerned members of the community.

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of the peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes. ALE has a team of special agents who are certified paralegals and receive extensive training in conducting nuisance abatement investigations.