Fifth-graders name northeast Wyoming snowplows

Sheridan, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation Northeast Wyoming district four snowplows have recently been named.

Fifth-grade students in Sheridan, Johnson, Campbell, Crook, and Weston counties were asked to help WYDOT come up with some clever names for their snowplows – and they did not disappoint.

Motorists traveling these counties might happen to come across plows with names such as Snokyo Drift, Plowboy Joe, Sleetle Juice, Scoop Dogg, Taylor Drift, Chuck Plowis, Darth Blader, Frost Bite, or Mike T(ice)son on the driver’s side door.

Once submitted, the schools with the winning names were invited to their local WYDOT maintenance shop to meet the plow drivers. These inquisitive students were able to visit one-on-one with the drivers and ask questions as they explored the plows.

Plow drivers shared information about how they control the plow blade, how the sanders and brine sprayers work, and how they notify the Traffic Management Center (TMC) to report road conditions that are then posted to the WYO511 app and the www.wyoroad.info website.

Students received a snowplow-coloring book that included the list of top ten things snowplow drivers want you to know when driving in winter conditions. Students learned what “don’t crowd the plow” means and just how important WYDOT is to the public.