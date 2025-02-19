JGA Recruitment Expands to Help Businesses Work Smarter and Grow Faster

JGA Recruitment expands to assist businesses in enhancing team performance, developing leadership capabilities, and integrate AI-driven solutions.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JGA Recruitment, a leader in Payroll and HR recruitment, is broadening its services beyond talent acquisition to assist businesses in enhancing team performance, developing leadership capabilities, and integrating AI-driven solutions. Serving organisations across the UK, EMEA, and the US, JGA introduces four innovative services designed to meet the evolving needs of modern enterprises."We are thrilled to unveil strategic partnerships and consulting services that complement our award-winning talent acquisition expertise," said Nick Day, CEO of JGA Recruitment. "These new offerings will enable JGA to help and empower organisations to navigate workforce transformation, elevate leadership skills, and speed up AI adoption for payroll and HR operations."Four New Services to Help Businesses SucceedAs much as we’d love to help businesses recruit top talent, we know that tightening budgets, economic shifts, and recent government policies mean that investing in existing teams is often the smarter, more sustainable approach.That’s why JGA’s latest services focus on helping businesses work better from within: AI in Payroll - AI Maturity Assessments & Payroll TransformationIn partnership, JGA will provide AI assessments to ascertain payroll and HR teams' readiness, conduct AI maturity audits, and implement strategic AI adoption roadmaps. These services will help payroll and HR leaders and functions to adopt and leverage AI powerfully in preparation for an AI-driven future.Meta Teams - Data-Driven Team Performance OptimisationJGA will provide advanced team diagnostics to identify performance barriers and provide structured coaching interventions. These assessments enhance collaboration, decision-making, and productivity to improve culture, accelerate team performance, and help teams work more effectively to enhance productivity, collaboration, and trust.Coaching Focus - Leadership & Executive CoachingJGA, in partnership with Coaching Focus Group will be providing and delivering leadership development programs, including executive coaching and training initiatives that maximise individual, team, and organisational potential for a better tomorrow. These services will help equip HR and Payroll leaders with the skills and leadership capabilities required to thrive in today's complex VUCA work environment.People & Payroll Technology Strategy & OptimisationJGA is now able to support clients with RFPs, transformation programmes, HRIS and payroll technology assessments, process automation solutions, and workforce transformation strategies. These services will help organisations to maximise their HR technology investments and enhance employee experience.Why JGA is Expanding Beyond RecruitmentSteve Yardley, Managing Director at JGA added, "The modern workforce is evolving rapidly. Businesses need more than just great talent – they also require optimised teams, strong leadership, and the effective integration of AI and technology. Our expanded service portfolio positions JGA Recruitment as a strategic partner that can now support clients in achieving long-term workforce success. That’s exactly what our new services deliver.”With these new services, JGA Recruitment solidifies its role as a comprehensive workforce solutions provider, assisting organisations in navigating leadership, team development, payroll technology, and AI transformation challenges.What Happens Next?JGA’s expanded services are available now, with more details to follow in the coming weeks. Each offering will be explored in its own dedicated announcement, highlighting the benefits and how businesses can get involved.For more information or to explore these services, contact Nick Day at Nick@jgarecruitment.comAbout JGA RecruitmentJGA Recruitment is a specialist Payroll and HR recruitment consultancy recognised for placing top talent across the UK, EMEA, and the US. With a reputation for delivering high-calibre candidates, JGA has expanded its services to include AI consulting, leadership development, and team performance optimisation to better serve its clients' evolving needs.Press Contact:Aaron HerkanaiduMarketing ManagerJGA RecruitmentPhone: +44 1727 800 377Email: aaron@jgarecruitment.com

