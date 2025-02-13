USHBC Endorses Brooke Rollins for USDA Secretary

USHBC Logo

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) proudly supports the confirmation of Brooke Rollins as Secretary of Agriculture. Her distinguished career in economic development, policy leadership, and business advocacy makes her the ideal choice to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) at this critical moment for America’s agricultural sector. Javier Palomarez , President and CEO of the USHBC, issued the following statement:“Agriculture has long been the foundation of America’s prosperity, sustaining rural communities, driving economic growth, and ensuring the security of our nation’s food supply. The next USDA Secretary must have the vision, expertise, and leadership to support American farmers, ranchers, and agribusinesses. Brooke Rollins brings exactly that. As the former Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council and CEO of the America First Policy Institute, she has demonstrated a deep commitment to fostering innovation, reducing regulatory burdens, and expanding opportunities for rural and agricultural communities.”Javier continued by saying:“The Hispanic business community plays an essential role in the agricultural industry, from family-owned farms to food production and supply-chain operations. Secretary Rollins has consistently advocated for policies that promote economic opportunity, expand access to capital, and strengthen domestic food production. At a time when inflation, supply-chain disruptions, and international trade pressures are straining America’s farmers, her leadership at the USDA will be instrumental in ensuring that small and disadvantaged agribusinesses–many of which are owned by Hispanic farmers–have the support they need to thrive.”The USHBC looks forward to working with Secretary Rollins to advance policies that empower America’s agricultural businesses, support rural economic development, and strengthen the nation’s food security.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.