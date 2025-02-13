Utah City Breaks Ground on Bella’s Market, a New Grocery Store

Exterior View of Bella's Market Bella's Market Groundbreaking with City Officials and Developers Interior Arrival View Bella's Market

The new store is expected to open at the end of the year

VINEYARD CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bella’s Market, an exciting new addition to the Vineyard community and Utah City development, has broken ground, marking a significant milestone in the grocery store’s development. This highly anticipated grocery store will be one of the first amenities to Utah City, the 700-acre mixed-use masterplan community located on the eastern shore of Utah Lake."We are thrilled to see Bella’s Market starting to come to life," said Abel Porter, partner at Bella's Market."This project has a lot of excitement surrounding it. The addition of a grocery store was the most highly requested feature for Utah City—we heard that request time and time again. So, we set out to bring this vision to life and create a market that not only offers great essentials but also serves as a hub for the community through the attached café and restaurant."Located at 875 N. Main St. in Vineyard, Bella’s Market will feature 40,000 square feet of thoughtfully designed space, inspired by the pedestrian-oriented communal experience of Utah City. The grocery store has been designed to naturally encourage social interactions and engagement among shoppers through its layout.Architecture firm RDC is leading the design for Bella’s Market with the interior design firm, DyeLot. RDC has been a leader in grocery architecture since 1979. The firm currently works with grocery industry leaders Erewhon, Kroger, Aldi and Bristol Farms.“RDC works with clients to bring the latest trends to each demographic and incorporate technology that is cutting edge to the grocery environment, including sustainability and customer experience initiatives,” said Terry Todd, AIA, principal with RDC.The construction, led by Flagborough, the developers behind Utah City, is progressing on schedule, with key milestones including completion of the architectural and design phase and an expected completion date by the end of 2025. The grocery store is expected to start hiring store positions in early fall.Through operating partner Lee’s Marketplace, Bella’s Market is a member of Associated Foods Stores, a cooperative that empowers independent grocers with the competitive pricing and buying power of a major chain while maintaining local ownership and community focus. This partnership allows Bella’s Market to offer customers high-quality products at family-conscious pricing.“Bellas Market is an exciting project with a shared vision of what the Vineyard community has been needing”, said Jonathan Badger, CEO of Lee’s Marketplace. “We are happy to be part of bringing a neighborhood gathering place with local fresh foods, drive thru pharmacy, and friendly team members. We look forward to welcoming the community to their new store as we continue to progress towards opening the doors.”“I am thrilled we have been able to work alongside the developers to bring Bella’s Market to our community,” said Vineyard Mayor Julie Fullmer. “This project is a testament to our shared commitment to delivering much needed grocery options years ahead of what others might have been able to achieve. Bella’s Market will provide an additional anchor to our growing downtown that not only provides fresh food but will create a dynamic space for our residents to gather and connect.”The community is encouraged to follow @utahcityutah and @vineyardcity on Instagram for monthly updates on construction and upcoming community giveaway.About Utah CityUtah City is a groundbreaking 700-acre development along the eastern shore of Utah Lake in Utah County. A partnership between The Flagship Companies and Woodbury Corporation, the project will feature a 20-acre, state-of-the-art Huntsman Cancer Institute campus. Designed by renowned city planner Jeff Speck and DPZ, Utah City prioritizes walkability, timeless architecture, and seamlessly integrated outdoor spaces. As a model for thoughtful growth and development, it is set to redefine urban living in Utah County. For more information, visit utahcity.com.About RDC and DyeLot InteriorsRDC, headquartered in Long Beach, CA, is a national award-winning full-service architecture and planning firm specializing in retail and the mix of uses that have created community since 1979. For more information, visit: RDC - Architects | Retail | Mixed Use | Branding | Procurement | Interiors | Architecture Firm Long Beach

