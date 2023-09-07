New Grocery Store coming to Utah City | 700 Acre Master Planned Development
New market concept named “Bella’s Market” will bring an elevated experience with family-conscious pricingSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Utah City, a mixed-use development in Utah County spanning over 700 acres along Utah Lake's eastern shore, is pleased to announce a new grocery store will be coming to the project. The grocery store named “Bella’s Market” is slated to be a 40,000 square foot, custom concept in partnership with Lee’s MarketPlace.
“We’ve partnered with Lee’s Marketplace because they run clean and respected stores with excellent customer service. They understand the needs of Utah families and share our ambition to create a unique experience that caters to the needs of the community and aligns with the vision of Utah City,” said Abel Porter, director of retail development for Bella’s Market.
Bella’s Market will be one of the first amenities added to the new mixed-use community. The operating partnership will be with Lee’s, but Bella’s Market will be a custom store offering local products and essential staples, set within a store that is designed for gathering. The new market will have an elevated but approachable feel, incorporating large windows and natural light, greenery, freshness and variety, with the ability to evolve with the needs of the growing community. The store will be equipped with the latest conveniences, including touchless checkout, in-city delivery services, and will stay on top of customer experience trends.
“We are very excited to partner with Utah City to bring this new grocery store to life,” said Jon Badger, president and CEO of Lee’s Marketplace. “Our goal is to create a bright, clean gathering place for guests, with the same family-friendly pricing and service they’ve come to expect of a Lee’s Marketplace, but customized to Utah City with extra, unique touches and offerings that can only be found in this one location.”
“We are thrilled to announce Bella's, Vineyard's new grocery store. It comes as another noteworthy milestone in our downtown expansion, alongside the Huntsman Cancer Institute headquarters,” said Vineyard Mayor Julie Fullmer. “We've worked hard to create an economic hub to attract this amenity and provide easy access to Bella's with a new freeway connection and the construction of the Vineyard connector. Bella's offers great location, design, quality products, and affordable prices for our community where they will enjoy exceptional food, community, and convenience.”
“After several years of careful and thoughtful planning, we are thrilled to announce our first grocery store, marking a significant step in our city's economic development journey,” said Cristy Welsh, Vineyard City Council. “We are proud of our partnership with Utah City and our shared dedication to strategic growth. The chosen location aligns with the city's vision by providing accessibility and convenience for residents, while the added amenities and quality of grocer ensure it will be a staple in our community for years to come. This development isn't just about a store; it's about enhancing the quality of life for our residents, providing a reliable source of fresh goods, and fostering a stronger, more vibrant community.”
Architecture and design are currently underway and construction on the new grocery store is anticipated to begin in 2024. All updated information about Utah City can be found on the new website, www.utahcity.com.
About Utah City:
Utah City is a groundbreaking development in Utah County, spanning over 700 acres along Utah Lake's eastern shore. This vibrant, sustainable, and walkable mixed-use community was created through a partnership between The Flagship Companies and Woodbury Corporation. Masterfully designed by world-renowned city planner Jeff Speck and DPZ. Accessible off I-15 from 1600 North, 800 North and Center Street exits, and the Vineyard FrontRunner Station, Utah City is positioned to revolutionize urban living in Utah County by being a leader in smart growth and development. For more information, visit utahcity.com.
About Lee’s Marketplace
Lee’s Marketplace is a local family-owned and friendly grocery business that has grown from its first store in 1981 to seven locations, including stores in Logan, North Ogden, Smithfield, Heber, North Salt Lake, Herriman, and Richmond. Lee’s Marketplace generously supports the communities it serves. For more than four decades Lee’s has delivered on its promise to offer quality, freshness and made-from-scratch goodness through all departments.
For more information, visit our website at: http://leesmarketplace.com/ or contact pr@leesmarketplace.com
