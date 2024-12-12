Utah City Tree Variety and Diagram Utah City Tree Planting Diagram October Glory Maple - Utah City Main Street Tree

VINEYARD, UT, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utah City Announces 'Greening of Utah City' Initiative and Groundbreaking of The Greenline Promenade“Greening Utah City” initiative begins with the planting of over 1,000 treesThe Greenline promenade will be 12-acres of open green space connecting the Vineyard FrontRunner station to Utah LakeUtah City, a mixed-use development in Utah County, is taking a monumental first step in its commitment to creating inspiring outdoor spaces with the launch of the "Greening of Utah City" initiative and the groundbreaking of the 12-acre Greenline promenade that runs through the heart of the development.Partnering with landscape architecture firm OJB DIG Studio , and Brightview Utah City will plant over 1000 trees this spring and break ground on the new 12-acre Greenline promenade, all within the first 50-acres of its 700-acre master-planned development. This initiative reflects Utah City’s dedication to revitalizing the area, prioritizing environmental sustainability, and blending nature with timeless architecture.Trees played a fundamental role in the design of The Greenline in Utah City. Trees were used to organize and shape each of the key spaces that included perimeter streetscapes, the multi-use lawn, picnic pavilions, the children’s play areas, garden courts and botanical plantings.Trees were laid out to define areas within the park, creating natural boundaries, guiding pathways, and areas of shade that enhance the flow and usability of the landscape. Various tree species were selected to complement each of the park spaces, making them more comfortable and inviting. Species were selected for their varied foliage, both evergreen and deciduous.“Trees are indispensable in parks, enriching the ecological, aesthetic, and recreational value of these cherished green spaces,” said OJB Principal Jereck Boss. "Our design process—from thoughtfully laying out and selecting the best tree varieties, to tagging the highest-quality stock and ensuring careful planting in well-prepared soil—ensures that the trees along The Greenline will grow and thrive. It’s all about creating a meaningful connection between people and nature."The tree selection process, already underway this November, considers Utah's unique climate and the selections are drought tolerant with low water requirements. The chosen species include Ruby Sunset Maples, Emerald Sunshine Elms, Prairie Gold Quaking Aspens, and Norwegian Sunset Maples. The selected trees will offer vital habitats for wildlife, fostering biodiversity and seasonal interest.To ensure water efficiency, the project employs subsurface irrigation, smart irrigation controllers, and landscaping techniques designed to minimize water waste while maximizing shade and beauty. As the trees mature, a robust tree canopy has been designed to reduce the urban heat island effect and transform the city into a walkable, shaded sanctuary that balances city life with a variety of outdoor community spaces.“Planting these trees is an investment in our city’s future,” said Vineyard Mayor Julie Fullmer. “This initiative promotes thoughtful growth and a balanced blend of nature and urban life. This initiative ensures our community becomes a thriving place for families and businesses, inspiring growth that neighboring cities resonate with and match.”The trees will adorn iconic areas of Utah City, including the first residential streets, Main Street and The Greenline promenade that will run from the Vineyard FrontRunner Station through the center of Utah City to the shores of Utah Lake.The first phase of The Greenline promenade will feature an all-abilities play area and several event lawns that will be programmed year-round. Phase one of The Greenline will be open to the public in the summer of 2025.“We are just getting started,” said Nate Hutchinson, co-managing partner for Flagship Home. “Our goal is to create outdoor spaces that people truly love and connect with. These green spaces aren't just about adding beauty – they're about creating places where families, friends, and neighbors can come together, relax, and make memories. We believe that investing in accessible, welcoming and beautiful spaces makes Utah City a vibrant, healthy, and sustainable community where everyone can enjoy an awesome quality of life.”“We are excited for Utahns to start to be able to use the amenities of this project that we want everyone – whether you are a resident of Utah City or not – to come and enjoy and participate in,” said Jeff Woodbury, senior vice president of development and acquisitions for Woodbury Corporation. “The Greenline will be one of the most thoughtfully planned, entertaining and beautiful gathering places for all Utahns in the state.”The "Greening of Utah City" initiative will officially launch with a ceremonial tree-planting event in the spring of 2025, inviting community members and media to celebrate the planting of The Greenline’s first tree. Marking the beginning of a long-term effort to establish Utah City as the cultural, environmental, and social heart of Utah County.For more information on Utah City, including images and development updates, please visit utahcity.com.About Utah City:Utah City is a groundbreaking development in Utah County, spanning over 700-acres along Utah Lake's eastern shore, developed through a partnership between The Flagship Companies and Woodbury Corporation. Utah City emphasizes walkability, timeless architecture, and thoughtfully integrated outdoor spaces. Creating a thriving environment for connection, exploration, and growth.Masterfully designed by renowned city planner Jeff Speck and DPZ, Utah City is positioned to revolutionize urban living in Utah County by being a leader in thoughtful growth and development. For more information, visit utahcity.com.

