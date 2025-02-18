Central Florida Collaborative Divorce Attorneys Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Divorce With Respect Week® is a nationwide initiative from March 3-9, 2025 to educate couples about options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce process.

Litigation is a very one size fits all approach for clients and attorneys, while Collaborative Divorce can be tailored to the needs of the clients” — Shafranski

FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Members of Central Florida Collaborative Divorce Wendy Aikin and Paul Shafranski were recent guests on The Respectful Divorce podcast discussing the value of the no-court Collaborative Divorce process and the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative. The Respectful Divorce Podcast features divorce professionals to explore the different divorce options for untying the knot.“When I found out about the Collaborative Divorce process I converted my firm to a collaborative practice because I was tired of litigation, it didn't work for families, it didn't fit, it didn't feel right and it certainly didn't help children,” said Aikin “It wasn't building a better future with a reconfigured family for these folks, so we committed to change over to the Collaborative Divorce process which is much more humane and kind.”Divorce With Respect Weekis a nationwide initiative from March 3-9, 2025 to educate couples about options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce process. Collaborative Divorce is an option that commits to keeping the divorce out of court.“In a collaborative case, you can have deeper conversations and problem solve issues in the divorce that you can't get with litigation,” said Shafranski. “Litigation is a very one size fits all approach for clients and attorneys, while Collaborative Divorce can be tailored to the needs of the clients.”Central Florida Collaborative Divorce wants to empower families to divorce privately, efficiently, and respectfully. Their mission is to build awareness in the community of the Collaborative Divorce process. To learn more about Central Florida Collaborative Divorce, visit https://collaborativedivorcecentralflorida.com/ To listen to this episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/central-florida-collaborative-divorce-divorce-with-respect-week-2025 During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in Florida and across the nation will offer free 30 minute divorce consultations. To book a free consultation with a member of Central Florida Collaborative Divorce, go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com , where you will find a list of all participating professionals throughout the United States.

