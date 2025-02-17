St. Louis Collaborative Divorce Attorney, Jennifer Piper Featured On The Respectful Divorce Podcast

This will be the 4th annual Divorce With Respect Week®

Divorce With Respect Week® is March 3-9, 2025, and is a nationwide effort to educate divorcing couples about options for divorce.

What I do recommend is the Collaborative Divorce process because it's not designed to fight” — Piper

MO, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- St. Louis Collaborative Divorce Attorney Jennifer Piper was recently a guest featured on The Respectful Divorce podcast discussing the upcoming Divorce With Respect Weekinitiative and the no-court Collaborative Divorce process. The Respectful Divorce Podcast is hosted by Tim Crouch and highlights divorce professionals discussing the different options for divorce.“My parents had a terrible divorce and I knew how that affected me as a child,” said Piper. “I was dragged to the courthouse and it wasn't pleasant. It still affects me to this day and I don't recommend it for anyone. What I do recommend is the Collaborative Divorce process because it's not designed to fight, the clients are more involved, and you don't have to deal with court and your private information being exposed.”Divorce With Respect Weekis March 3-9, 2025, and is a nationwide effort to educate divorcing couples about options for divorce like the Collaborative Divorce process. Collaborative Divorce guides couples in working together to divorce with dignity and respect.Jennifer Piper received her law degree from Saint Louis University School of Law. She is an experienced family law attorney and an advocate for finding solutions for families without going to court. Visit https://familyally.com/ to learn more about Piper. To listen to Jennifer Piper’s episode of The Respectful Divorce Podcast, go to https://soundcloud.com/user-213395964/jennifer-piper-dwrw-2025 During Divorce With Respect WeekCollaborative Divorce professionals in St. Louis and across the nation will offer 30 minute free consultations. Visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com if interested in speaking with a divorce attorney, divorce financial professional, divorce coach or mental health professional.

