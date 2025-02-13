Submit Release
Help choose North Dakota's new icon

The North Dakota Department of Commerce Tourism and Marketing Division has partnered with The Good Kids, a Bismarck based design studio, to create a new icon that represents our great state. This initiative aims to increase awareness of North Dakota beyond our borders while also fostering pride among residents. The icon will not replace the state's "Be Legendary" brand but will complement it, offering a versatile graphic for use on merchandise such as t-shirts, stickers, and flags.

After careful development, two design options are being forwarded for public input. You can help choose the icon that best represents North Dakota.

For more information on how to participate in selecting the icon, go to https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/StateIconPress.

