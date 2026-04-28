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North Dakota Development Fund approves $1.27 million in Q1 loans for business growth

The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced today that three companies were approved for a total of $1.27 million in funding through the North Dakota Development Fund Inc. (NDDF) during the first quarter of 2026. 

The investments support business expansion across multiple industries, including agriculture, technology and child care, helping strengthen local economies and meet workforce needs across the state. 

Q1 Funding Highlights: 

  • Harvest Fuel Inc., Walhalla – $200,000 loan for working capital.  
  • Fenworks Inc., Grand Forks – $500,000 equity investment for working capital. 
  • Marland Holding Company LLC, Lincoln – $570,000 loan to support construction of a new child care facility.  

Established in 1991, the NDDF provides flexible financing for new or expanding businesses through loans and equity investments, supporting primary sector growth across North Dakota. 

For more information about the Development Fund, visit belegendary.link/North-Dakota-Development-Fund

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North Dakota Development Fund approves $1.27 million in Q1 loans for business growth

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