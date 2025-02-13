VADOC Visitor Arrested Following Attempt to Smuggle Contraband into Inmate Graduation

Agency News

Agency News February 13, 2025

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Office of Law Enforcement Services (OLES) placed an inmate’s family member under arrest after she admitted to attempting to smuggle drugs into an inmate graduation at Haynesville Correctional Center.

Kristyn Nicole Mazzariello of Newport News has been charged with Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance prohibited, a felony, in Richmond County General District Court.

On November 22, 2024, Mazzariello attempted to visit Haynesville for a scheduled inmate graduation. Facility investigators and OLES special agents stopped and spoke to Mazzariello and later asked her to submit to a drug and contraband scan from a VADOC K-9. The K-9 alerted during the scan of Mazzariello’s body and later alerted inside Mazzariello’s vehicle. Mazzariello admitted to having drugs and surrendered three packages that were previously concealed on her body.

The packages contained 90 Buprenorphine and Naloxone strips and 7 synthetic marijuana papers, totaling approximately $75,000 in prison value.

“Inmate graduations are joyous times to celebrate the achievements of our correctional education students and should never be tarnished by incidents like this,” said VADOC Director Chad Dotson. “This is another example of why our agency is committed to its zero-tolerance policy for drugs and contraband. You never know when smugglers will attempt to bring this poison into our facilities. Thank you to our dedicated OLES special agents, Drug Task Force team, and K-9 Correctional Officers for their great work on this investigation.”

The VADOC has zero tolerance for the attempted smuggling of drugs or contraband into its facilities. Anyone with information concerning attempted smuggling can call 540-830-9280.

This is an active investigation. The VADOC will have no further comment at this time.