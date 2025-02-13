25A2001032- Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE:25A2001032

DATE/TIME: 02/13/2025

INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle, VT

WELFARE CHECK / MISSING

Zachary Ross (31)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Zachary Ross (31) who was last seen on 02/10/2025 leaving his residence in Grand Isle, VT. He is believed to be in the Franklin/ Chittenden County Area. He is believed to be driving a 2010 Grey Ford Explorer bearing Vermont registration HYR646.

At this time, there are no indicators that Ross is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however, there are concerns for his welfare.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993.












