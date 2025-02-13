25A2001032- Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE:25A2001032
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sergeant Michael Mattuchio
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/13/2025
INCIDENT LOCATION: Grand Isle, VT
WELFARE CHECK / MISSING
Zachary Ross (31)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Vermont State Police are looking to make contact with Zachary Ross (31) who was last seen on 02/10/2025 leaving his residence in Grand Isle, VT. He is believed to be in the Franklin/ Chittenden County Area. He is believed to be driving a 2010 Grey Ford Explorer bearing Vermont registration HYR646.
At this time, there are no indicators that Ross is in immediate danger or missing under suspicious circumstances, however, there are concerns for his welfare.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call VSP St. Albans at (802) 524-5993.
Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio
Bureau of Criminal Investigations A-West
Vermont State Police- St. Albans
140 Fisher Pond Rd
St. Albans VT 05478
Crisis Negotiator
Phone: 802-524-5993
Fax: 802-527-1150
Email: Michael.Mattuchio@vermont.gov
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.