Former NFL Star Vernon Davis Is Tackling Hollywood After Football

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Show business was always in the back of former NFL star Vernon Davis’s mind while he was racking up 7,562 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns across 14 seasons split between the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, and Washington Commanders. Now, the two-time pro bowler and Super Bowl champion is throwing himself deep into the world of movies and music.

“Though football had always been my priority, I was drawn to the arts. When I stopped playing, I just wanted to see where acting would take me,” said Davis.

Since retiring from the NFL during a Super Bowl commercial in 2020, Davis has filmed more than 20 movies with the likes of Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Bruce Willis, Cole Hauser, Luke Wilson, Shannon Elizabeth, and Michelle Dockery, among others. Among his recent acting credits are the Morgan Freeman-led "The Ritual Killer" and the Jon Heder comedy "Plan B." He has six other projects in various stages of production, including the Jean-Claude Van Damme-led action drama "Silent Kill."

He has also appeared in 10 TV series.

On the other side of the camera, Davis has founded two production companies – Reel 85 Productions and Between the Linez Productions. He has served as executive producer on eight film and television projects, with another two in the works.

"I really didn't envision anything like this. The only thing I envisioned was doing something I love to do. I never thought I’d be working with legends like Morgan Freeman and John Malkovich,” said Davis. “It just sort of happened."

A three-sport star in football, basketball and track in high school, Davis was ranked as one of the best tight ends in the country and became the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association high jump champion. But in his heart, he was also artistic. He used to draw on his jeans with fabric paint.

“It was hard for an African-American kid to really pursue the things that he wanted,” he said. “When you’re playing sports and you’re a popular kid in high school, walking around with an easel and canvas in your hand isn’t really considered cool.”

By his junior year at the University of Maryland, Davis had fully embraced his creative side. He took an art studio class as an elective and liked it so much that he ended up majoring in it. Once he arrived in San Francisco to start his storied NFL career with the 49ers, he signed up for an acting class at the Shelton Theater of the Arts and started focusing on small projects in the offseason.

One of his first big breaks came in 2016 when he made a cameo appearance on Comedy Central’s "Inside Amy Schumer."

“From there, I just continued to put myself in position where I could engage with actors and producers and things of that nature, and after I retired, I had a plan. I’ve pursued acting ever since and I haven’t looked back,” he added.

Beyond his work in film and television, Davis’s achievements have extended into the recording studio. Last year, he collaborated with multi-platinum music producer Tone P to release his debut rap album “Showtime” under the stage name Vern. The album is concentrated on tracks that deliver motivation and high energy that are simultaneously attractive to the music and sports industries. It also features collaborations with Grammy Award-winning producer Zaytoven, Young Dro, 3OhBlack, Codey Got Beatz, Black Cobain, Lightshow, Kidjake, and SportVVS.

