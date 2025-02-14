Oracle Aviation Group and SCIT Group Announce MoU for High-Speed Air-to-Ground Connectivity

Enhancing Connectivity for South Africa’s Private Jet and Turboprop Sector

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Oracle Aviation , a leading provider of aviation solutions in South Africa has joined forces with SCIT Group through its subsidiary, SKYFive Arabia , a leading In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) provider in the Middle East and Africa. The companies have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at introducing innovative, high-speed Air-to-Ground (A2G) internet connectivity technology for the first time in South Africa, to the growing Private Jet and Turboprop aviation sector.SKYFive Arabia will spearhead the initiative by delivering A2G internet connectivity, set to debut on domestic services in the 4th quarter of 2025. This innovative service will progressively extend across Oracle Aviation’s network and fleet.SKYFive Arabia provides reliable high-performance home-like broadband services for airlines and business jet operators. Aircrafts connect through a network on the ground, creating a low-latency, high-performance grid in the sky, powered by proven cellular technology. Passengers can anticipate a seamless online experience with high speeds and minimal latencies. Additionally, the use of the lightweight technology ensures efficiency, reduces drag, and lowers fuel consumption, thereby enhancing environmental sustainability.On this occasion, Myra Foster, Oracle Aviation CEO and Managing Director, said: “At Oracle Aviation, we are moving forward with our products by collaborating with leading companies from different industries and will keep providing innovative solutions and technologies that are reflected in the passengers' experience as the company is moving steadily to achieve its strategic goals and to reinforce our position as a leader in the private aviation sector”.Mohamed Khamis AbdelRehim, CEO of SCIT Group and SKYFive Arabia, also highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration for the region. "As we embark on this journey, we are confident that Air-to-Ground will redefine the in-flight connectivity landscape in South Africa. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for connectivity excellence and passenger satisfaction," said Mr AbdelRehim.This partnership further strengthens Oracle Aviation’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge services to its customers.About Oracle AviationOracle Aviation is a global aviation company offering turnkey solutions to the aviation industry.We pride ourselves in providing our services worldwide, we boast a vast network of contacts and vendors located worldwide. Not to mention an arsenal of infrastructure, intelligence and capabilities available inter company.For more information, please visit: www.oracleaviation.co.za About SCIT GroupSCIT Group (Space Communications for Information Technology) is a Saudi national company, owned by businessman Mr. Saad Al-Otaibi.SCIT is a leading infrastructure investment house in space and aviation communication technologies. SCIT specializes in A2G solutions and high-tech investments. With a strong focus on innovation, SCIT Group is transforming industries by investing in cutting-edge connectivity solutions that power aviation, AI, and digital transformation across the region.For more information, please visit: www.scitg.com About SKYFive ArabiaSKYFive Arabia has been established as a partnership between SCIT Group and SKYFive AG to be the first regional inflight connectivity service provider in the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey to provide real broadband connectivity services for inflight passengers through its innovative technology called Air-to-Ground (A2G) to revolutionize the way we experience air travel.For more information, please visit: www.skyfive-arabia.world

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.