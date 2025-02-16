SKYFive Arabia and AITA Partner to Launch High-Speed In-Flight Connectivity in Egypt

Bringing State-of-the-Art Air-to-Ground Technology to Airlines for Seamless Connectivity

CAIRO/RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SKYFive Arabia, a subsidiary of SCIT Group, and AITA (Africa for Information Technology and Aviation) are pleased to announce a strategic partnership to introduce In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) services using Air-to-Ground (A2G) technology for airlines operating in Egypt. This milestone marks a significant advancement in aviation connectivity across the region.Under this collaboration, AITA will provide IFC services to all airlines in Egypt, utilizing the state-of-the-art European A2G technology developed by SKYFive, which is already successfully in operation across Europe since some years. This technology ensures seamless, high-speed broadband connectivity for passengers and crew, transforming in-flight experiences and operational efficiencies.While the aviation industry surges across the Middle East & Africa with Egypt being a key destination, inflight connectivity remains, however, extremely limited due to associated costs and technology limitations.Therefore, SCIT has recently announced a major investment across the region through its technology arm SKYFive Arabia to equip Airlines with the latest state of the art A2G technology. SCIT Group is channeling this investment into a series of strategic initiatives that will modernize and expand A2G infrastructure across the region including Egypt.This will put Egypt on the global map of the latest IFC technology adoption, will increase the asset value of the equipped aircraft, but most of all put the Egyptian Aviation industry on a par with global Tier one Airlines already using SKYFive technology through Viasat’s European Aviation Network (EAN). Additionally, this will enable Egyptian Airlines to remain connected over Europe through the SKYFive/Viasat Roaming Agreement.Discussions with major Egyptian airlines for service implementation are already in progress, with sign-off expected in the very near future. The first commercial aircraft is planned to be ready for service on an international flight between Egypt and Saudi Arabia before end of 2025.Egypt’s A2G network is projected to deliver an unmatched connectivity experience for over 25 million passengers annually, particularly those traveling on low-cost airlines from/to key destinations in Europe, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the broader Middle East.Launch of Regional Aviation HubTo underscore this partnership, a new regional hub will also be established in Egypt, which will serve as a center of excellence, bringing together highly skilled aviation engineers to support Egypt’s aviation industry, fostering local talent development, as well as planned regional expansion operations. This hub is set to enhance aviation services through key activities, including Network & Aircraft Monitoring, MRO & First Line Maintenance and Warehousing with Airworthiness ComplianceSKYFive’s state-of-art A2G TechnologyAircraft connect through a network on the ground that creates a high-performance low-latency grid serving the sky based on proven cellular technology. Passengers can anticipate a seamless surfing experience with high speeds and minimal latencies, thanks to the latest connectivity technology employed by SKYFive Arabia. The incorporation of lightweight technology not only ensures efficiency but also mitigates weight and drag, contributing to reduced fuel consumption and environmental sustainability.Mohamed Al Haddad, CEO of AITA, commented, “This agreement with SKYFive Arabia is a transformative milestone for Egypt’s aviation sector. By deploying advanced A2G technology, we are not only enhancing the passenger experience but also positioning Egypt as a regional hub for innovation and connectivity. This partnership reflects our commitment to driving digital transformation and creating economic opportunities.”Mohamed K. AbdelRehim, SCIT Group CEO & SKYFive Arabia CEO, added, “We are delighted to collaborate with AITA on this ambitious initiative. Our investment in advanced A2G technology will revolutionize aviation connectivity in Egypt and beyond. By targeting key routes to Europe, Saudi Arabia, and the Middle East, we aim to create a scalable model that benefits passengers, airlines, and the broader economy. This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth.”About AITAAITA is a leading provider of technology and aviation solutions, dedicated to driving innovation and efficiency in the aviation sector. With a focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions, AITA plays a pivotal role in transforming the way passengers and airlines experience air travel.About SCIT GroupSCIT Group (Space Communications for Information Technology) is a Saudi national company, owned by businessman Mr. Saad Al-Otaibi.SCIT is a leading infrastructure investment house in space and aviation communication technologies. SCIT specializes in A2G solutions and high-tech investments. With a strong focus on innovation, SCIT Group is transforming industries by investing in cutting-edge connectivity solutions that power aviation, AI, and digital transformation across the region.About SKYFive ArabiaSKYFive Arabia has been established as partnership between SCIT Group and SKYFive AG to be the first regional inflight connectivity service provider in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey to provide real broadband connectivity services for inflight passengers through its innovative technology called Air-to-Ground (A2G) to revolutionize the way we experience air travel.

