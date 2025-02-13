MTN South Africa and SCIT Group Announce MoU for High-Speed Air-to-Ground Connectivity

Revolutionising Passenger Experiences in South Africa with Seamless In-Flight Internet

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MTN South Africa, a Subsidiary of MTN Group, Africa’s largest telecommunications operator, has joined forces with SCIT Group through its subsidiary, SKYFive Arabia, a leading In-Flight Connectivity (IFC) provider in the Middle East and Africa. The companies have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at introducing innovative, high-speed Air-to-Ground (A2G) internet connectivity technology for the first time in South Africa, enhancing passenger experiences.SKYFive Arabia will spearhead the initiative, delivering state-of-the-art A2G internet connectivity, set to debut on domestic services in the 4th quarter of 2025.SKYFive Arabia provides reliable high-performance home-like broadband services for airlines and business jet operators. Aircrafts connect through a network on the ground, creating a high-performance, low-latency grid serving the skies based on proven cellular technology. Passengers can anticipate a seamless online experience with high speeds and minimal latencies. Additionally, the incorporation of lightweight technology not only ensures efficiency but also mitigates weight and drag, contributing to reduced fuel consumption and increases environmental sustainability.On this occasion, Charles Molapisi MTN South Africa CEO said: “At MTN, we are excited to be part of this groundbreaking domestic flight innovation in South Africa- a first of its kind. As the country's best network, we owe it to our customers to continuously delivering innovative offering that they deserve”.Mohamed K. AbdelRehim, CEO of SCIT Group and SKYFive Arabia, also highlighted the strategic importance of this collaboration for the region. "As we embark on this journey, we are confident that Air-to-Ground will redefine the in-flight connectivity landscape in South Africa. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks for connectivity excellence and passenger satisfaction," said Mr AbdelRehim.About MTNMTN South Africa, a subsidiary of the MTN Group, is a leading telecommunications provider dedicated to delivering a bold new digital world to its customers. With a strong focus on innovation, connectivity, and social responsibility, MTN continues to shape the future of telecoms in Africa.MTN, is committed to bridging the digital divide and enabling inclusive economic growth through our superior network, innovative solutions, and customer-centric approach.For more information, please visit: www.mtn.co.za About SCIT GroupSCIT Group (Space Communications for Information Technology) is a Saudi national company, owned by businessman Mr. Saad Al-Otaibi.SCIT is a leading infrastructure investment house in space and aviation communication technologies. SCIT specializes in A2G solutions and high-tech investments. With a strong focus on innovation, SCIT Group is transforming industries by investing in cutting-edge connectivity solutions that power aviation, AI, and digital transformation across the region.About SKYFive Arabia:SKYFive Arabia has been established as partnership between SCIT Group and SKYFive AG to be the first regional inflight connectivity service provider in the Middle East, Africa, and Türkiye to provide broadband connectivity services for inflight passengers through its innovative technology called Air-to-Ground (A2G) to revolutionise the way we experience air travel.

