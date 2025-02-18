Danaya Wilson’s New Book Calls for a New Era of Ethical, Women-Led Workplaces

Danaya Wilson Releases "Changemakers Wanted" With Forbes Books

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "Changemakers Wanted: Your Blueprint for Lasting Impact and Ethical Change" by Danaya Wilson is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. The new book is available today on Amazon Danaya Wilson’s book is a compelling call to action for women to break barriers in the workplace, embrace resilience, and lead with purpose. Changemakers Wanted draws from Wilson’s personal experiences overcoming anxiety and societal expectations to reveal strategies and thought-provoking exercises designed to drive meaningful professional and social changes.At its heart, "Changemakers Wanted" addresses pressing issues, such as the childcare crisis, workplace inequities, and the need for ethical leadership. Wilson’s pioneering work in compliance education and workplace reform is brought to life through her candid storytelling andinnovative point of view.“I wrote this book to reignite the flames of empowerment, to inspire and lead a new team of Changemakers who are committed to reshaping the modern landscape of corporate culture,” Wilson said. “Through sharing my journey and experiences, I hope to encourage you to join me in this quest for meaningful progress and investment into future generations. I need you. We all do.”"Changemakers Wanted" provides a comprehensive guide to thriving in male-dominated industries, balancing career and family life, and supporting the next generation of female leaders as they challenge the status quo. This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group underlicense).About the AuthorDanaya Wilson is the award-winning co-founder and CEO of BetterCertify, a compliance solutions provider based in Denver, Colorado. A Business Journals - Denver “40 Under 40” honoree, Wilson is renowned for her innovative approaches to digital instructional design and regulatory training.As a visionary leader and educator, she is dedicated to empowering the next generation of future female leaders. With a passion for ethical leadership and social reform, she has become a sought-after speaker at industry events and serves on the boards of the Environmental Information Association and the Colorado Environmental Professionals Association. She holds a master’s degree in organizational leadership and a bachelor’s degree in business marketing.Her work inspires and drives meaningful change in the regulatory training space and the broader professional community.About Forbes BooksLaunched in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders an innovative, speed-to-market, fee-based publishing model and a suite of services designed to strategically and tactically support authors and promote their expertise. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Media ContactElizabeth Lynch, elynch@theauthoritycompany.com

