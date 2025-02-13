Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – New! Bilingual Books

Bilingual English/Spanish book collection option available for Delaware families through the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

The Imagination Library program provides free books to children monthly from birth to five, creating their own personal library.

In June 2024 and beyond, existing and new registrations for the Imagination Library Program have the option to select which collection of books they would like to receive: English (Mostly English books with an occasional bilingual English/Spanish book) or bilingual English/Spanish (All bilingual English/Spanish books).

“Every Delaware preschooler is eligible for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, and the bilingual option is also available, and of value, to every preschooler as well. Please ensure that every preschooler you know is registered,” said Dr. Annie Norman, State Librarian for the Delaware Libraries. “Being read to at an early age is a foundation for literacy and for success throughout life.”

Both collections are specially selected by the national book selection committee to inspire a love of reading, as they always have. Some books will be the same in both collections, but there will be differences in what books are mailed out between the collections each month. You can find a full list of books on the Imagination Library website.

Former Governor Carney first announced a pilot launch of the Imagination Library program in five Delaware school districts in his 2020 State of the State address, with the Division of Libraries partnering with 13 local public libraries to make the program available to families within the pilot districts. Thanks to the tireless efforts of the program’s statewide partners and supporters, the Imagination Library has reached full statewide coverage in Delaware.

Dolly Parton visited Delaware in May of 2022 to celebrate the success of the program in the State. View the program on Former Governor Carney’s YouTube.