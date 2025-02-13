Florida Highway Patrol Arrests Suspect Following Attempt to Lure 12-Year-Old from Bus Stop

February 13, 2025





~ The suspect has prior charges in California for attempted kidnapping, attempted rape, stalking, luring and enticing a minor, and assault with a deadly weapon ~

FORT MYERS, Fla.– Yesterday, a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Trooper was approached by a pedestrian at an apartment complex on Eastwood Acres Road in Fort Myers. The pedestrian, a resident of the apartment complex, informed the Trooper that his 12-year-old daughter had missed her bus and was followed by a large male on foot who repeatedly tried to engage her in conversation as she made her way back to their residence.

The resident also reported that this suspect had been seen entering the apartment complex through the bushes at least three times while attempting to conceal himself. The Trooper then activated his emergency lights and made contact with the individual the resident pointed out.

After locating the suspect, the Trooper approached him. Using the individuals California driver’s license, he confirmed his identity as Thomas Christopher Karba, 37, from Ventura, California. Karba advised he was walking through the complex to find a place to rent. When asked why he was attempting to engage a minor in conversation, Karba said he was unaware she was a minor. The Trooper then spoke to the apartment manager, who confirmed that Karba was not a resident and that he did not have any family living in the apartment complex. She also stated that Karba had never entered the apartment leasing office to inquire about renting an apartment.

The Trooper spoke to the juvenile, who explained that after missing the bus, she was walking back home when Karba began following her and asked how old she was and where she lived. She described how he was walking closely behind her, which made her fearful due to his aggressive and persistent questioning in addition to his imposing stature. Upon entering her apartment complex, she saw her father working outside and quickly informed him of the situation. Observing this, Karba began walking in the opposite direction. The suspect was then seen by the resident/father circling the apartment complex on foot three times within two hours, causing him to flag down the Trooper for assistance.

Upon conducting a criminal history check on Karba, he was found to have previous charges in California related to kidnapping, assault with intent to rape, and assault with a deadly weapon. Karba also had arrests in Florida for stalking, attempting to lure or entice a child under 12, and loitering or prowling.

Thomas Christopher Karba was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol and is charged with the following:

Karba was transported and booked at Lee County Jail without incident; there is no bond. The investigation remains active. The redacted report is linked here. Redactions are in accordance with § 119.071(2)(h)1., Florida Statute. Additional information is unavailable at this time.

###

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) provides highway safety and security through excellence in service, education, and enforcement. Learn more on our website.

The Florida Highway Patrol strives to achieve core values of courtesy, service, and protection. It is FHP’s job to help ensure the safety and welfare of millions of Florida’s residents and visitors every day.

To learn more about FHP or how to become one of Florida’s Finest, visit BeATrooper.com.