The AC Future AI-THd

AC Future Unveils AI Transformer Home as a Solution to California’s Wildfire Housing Crisis

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AC Future, the pioneering leader in sustainable smart living, is addressing one of California’s most pressing challenges—the wildfire housing crisis. The company is set to unveil the AI Transformer Home, a revolutionary zero-emissions mobile smart home, at a Launch event on Friday, February 14, 2025, at the Pelican Hill Resort in Newport Coast, CA.

With wildfires increasingly devastating communities across California, AC Future’s AI Transformer Home (AI-TH) provides a resilient, off-grid, and rapidly deployable housing solution for displaced residents and disaster-prone areas. Designed with adaptive living technology and a self-sustaining energy system, the AI-TH offers a modern, flexible alternative to traditional housing, ensuring families can rebuild their lives without long-term displacement.

AC Future recently returned from the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas where their AI Transformer Home (AI-TH) was recognized as one of the Most Innovative New Products of CES by the tech magazine CNET and the Top Technology of CES 2025 by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) tech show.

“Our AI Transformer Home provides a lifeline for families affected by these disasters. By providing sustainable, rapidly deployable housing, we can help rebuild communities faster and more effectively,” said Arthur Qin, Founder and CEO of AC Future. “The overwhelming response we received as a housing solution following the devastating California wildfires is a testament to the demand for smart, flexible, and sustainable housing solutions.”

During CES, AC Future introduced three variations of their AI Transformer Home: the AI-THu (Home), AI-THt (Trailer), and AI-THd (Drivable). These products provide customers with a smart home that meets their living and mobility needs because of AC Future’s patented expansion technology that converts the compact unit into a spacious 400-square-foot smart home. Customers can reserve an AC Future AI Transformer Home with $500 securing priority delivery and $100 for standard reservations at www.acfuture.com. Emergency relief organizations interested in partnering with AC Future can contact marketing@acfuture.com. Media and guests can tour the AI Transformer Home during the February 14, 2025, Pelican Hill Launch Event.

EXCLUSIVE MEDIA TOUR DETAILS

WHEN: Friday, February 14, 2025

WHERE: Pelican Hill Resort, 22701 Pelican Hill Road South, Newport Coast, CA 92657

MEDIA TOURS: 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

RSVP: marketing@acfuture.com

WHAT TO EXPECT

Immersive Hands-On Experience – Step inside and interact with the AI Transformer Home where cutting-edge technology, adaptive design, and self-sustaining energy systems redefine the future of housing.

Exclusive One-on-One Interviews – Gain insider insights directly from AC Future executives, lead designers, and engineers, who will share the breakthrough innovations powering the AI Transformer Home.

The Future of Mobile Living – Witness firsthand how this expandable, zero-emissions home transforms and functions off-grid, showcasing its adaptability, intelligence, and renewable energy capabilities.

Unparalleled Storytelling Opportunities – Capture compelling content, visuals, and expert perspectives on the next evolution of sustainable, AI-powered smart homes before the world catches up.

ABOUT AC FUTURE

Emerging from stealth in 2023, the mission of AC Future is to ignite a revolution in sustainable living by crafting innovative, transformable homes that seamlessly blend modern design, eco-conscious principles, and cutting-edge AI technologies. Headquartered in Irvine, California, AC Future recently demonstrated its AI Transformable Home (AI-TH) products during the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, NV. The AI Transformer Home (AI-TH) was recognized as one of the Most Innovative New Products of CES by the tech magazine CNET and the Top Technology of CES 2025 by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) tech show.

For more information or to reserve your AI-TH, visit www.acfuture.com.

AI Transformer Home

