AC Future to Unveil CES 2026 Innovation Award–Winning AI Transformer Home Trailer

AI-THt AC Future

Experience the Future of Living at CES 2026

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AC Future, a leader in sustainable smart living and intelligent housing solutions, today announced it will officially unveil its first product, the AI Transformer Home Trailer (AI-THt), on Wednesday, January 7, 2026, during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada. Recently honored with a 2026 CES Innovation Award, the AI-THt was recognized for its breakthrough design, sustainability, and advanced AI-powered technologies.

The launch will take place at AC Future’s booth (LVCC North Hall, Booth 10321) and will feature a presentation of the AI-THt’s transformative capabilities, on-site media opportunities, and insights from the company’s senior leadership.

Event Details

What: AC Future’s AI-THt Launch Event

When: Wednesday, January 7, 2026

Time: Starting at 2:00 PM

Where: LVCC North Hall, Booth 10321

Who: AC Future’s Senior Leadership

RSVP: marketing@acfuture.com

About AC Future

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Irvine, California, AC Future is redefining sustainable and mobile living with its AI Transformer Home series. The company’s mission is to provide flexible, eco-friendly housing solutions that meet the growing demand for affordable, flexible, intelligent living spaces. The AI Transformer Home has been awarded a 2026 CES Innovation Award and named one of the Most Innovative New Products of CES 2025 by CNET. Most recently, the AI-TH was honored with the 2025 Red Dot Design Award at the Red Dot Museum in Singapore. To learn more about AC Future, visit www.acfuture.com.

AC Future @CES2026

