SalemNOW Launches “The Broken Whistle,” a Gripping Documentary About a CIA Whistlebower

When I get back into the Oval Office I will totally obliterate the deep state.” — President Donald J. Trump

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SalemNow, the leading Conservative and Christian streaming service, is releasing "The Broken Whistle," a documentary featuring Pedro Israel Orta and produced by Frank X. Panico. Viewers can watch it starting on February 14. The documentary has won several accolades at film festivals. The Cine Paris Film Festival awarded it the Best Short Documentary Submission. The IMDb-qualifying World Film Festival in Cannes recognized it as a semi-finalist for Best Short Documentary while it was still in contention for Best Submission.

In "The Broken Whistle," Pedro Israel Orta courageously reveals his haunting journey through the perilous corridors of the Central Intelligence Agency. Within these imposing walls, the truth becomes a dangerous foe, and anyone who dares to speak out faces ruthless retaliation and devastating consequences. As Orta's relentless voice rises above the overwhelming din of corruption, viewers embark on a profound odyssey that uncovers a bureaucratic behemoth relentless in its pursuit to smother dissent and conceal its sinister secrets. This gripping narrative is not just a tale of struggle; it's a clarion call for justice and integrity in a world shrouded in shadow.

"The Broken Whistle" is an unapologetic chronicle of one man's fight for justice—a clarion call echoing through the darkest corners of power. Prepare to be captivated by Orta's unflinching courage as he peels back the layers of deception, exposing a whistleblower system that has forsaken its sacred duty.

The film is a sequel to the award-winning documentary "Deep State Gangsters" and is based on Mr. Orta’s memoir, "The Broken Whistle: A Deep State Run Amok." Reviewers of Orta’s memoir have described it as both a memoir and an exposé, deeming it required reading for intelligence enthusiasts. Notable reviews include:

"A stand-out exposure of the haphazard organization of the Central Intelligence Agency. This proves to be a valuable book in understanding how our intelligence agencies are run and often mismanaged." – Reedsy Discovery, Philip Zozzaro, San Francisco Book Review

"The Broken Whistle is more than an exposé; it is a discerning examination of the mechanisms of power, corruption, and the pursuit of truth and justice. Orta’s work is a significant contribution to literature for those intrigued by the inner workings of the intelligence community, the complexities of political power, and the audacity required to confront a system that often suppresses dissent. His story serves as a potent reminder of the continual struggle for transparency and accountability at the highest levels of authority." – Literary Titan

"In this book, Orta's passion and dedication to what's right leaps from the page. His unique insight into why our whistleblower system needs fixing is the big reason why this book remains so engaging. A provocative memoir about doing the right thing even when your moral dilemma involves the Deep State. Orta's passion and dedication to what's right jumps off the page." – Independent Book Review

"A tale of the brutal treatment of whistleblowers by the CIA, which would be unbelievable except for the detailed documentation provided by Pedro Orta, an agency veteran. The unfairness of it all makes it hard to read; it must have been even harder for him to write." – Thomas J. Baker, author of "The Fall of the FBI"

"Deep State Gangsters" is also available on SalemNOW and Amazon Prime Video. The film has garnered acclaim, earning numerous film festival awards and rave reviews, including:

"Weaponized government is a threat to all Americans. Deep State Gangsters tells you exactly why." -- Mike Davis, Founder and President of the Article III Project

"I highly recommend watching this documentary, as it offers a deep and sobering understanding of the stakes involved in the ongoing battle for truth and justice." -- Law Enforcement Today, the “Site” of The 1776 Project, LLC.

"If you ever wondered if our own government is corrupted and, if so, how bad is it? Just watch this documentary." -- Kevin Sorbo, Actor, Director, Producer, Author.

SalemNOW can be found at SalemNOW.com, in the iOS and Android app stores, on ROKU streaming devices and TVs, Apple TVs, Android TVs, Amazon Fire, and Vizio TVs.

