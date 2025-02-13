YAAZ PRESENTS THE NEW “OPUS” ARMCHAIR

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Majestic, light and iconic, it draws inspiration from the harmony of nature and reflects it through its sinuous and enveloping shape that recalls a flap of the wings and evokes an embracing heart.

The new “Opus” armchair designed by Studio AngelettiRuzza for YAAZ has an organic, light and seductive shape which stands out like a musical symphony and branches out into an asymmetric harmony to communicate and interact with the space.

The outdoor brand which has successfully interpreted the lifestyle of living outdoors also into indoor design solutions adds a new high-back armchair for outdoors to its collection. It tells its story through its enveloping and feminine lines, offering a majestic, delicate and seductive presence that integrates flawlessly into the natural context from which it draws inspiration.

“The flap of a butterfly’s wings conveying lightness, an embracing heart offering protection, an organic weaving of ropes resembling a natural dance” this is how Silvana Angeletti describes the idea from which Opus is born. The new armchair becomes an iconic element as it is capable of blending in seamlessly with the surrounding environment, expressing elegance and naturalness in each detail. Its generous dimensions create a pleasant contrast with the ethereal surface of the wide backrest where a smoothly flowing and sensual pattern of weaving pass through.

“YAAZ products are unique and distinctive and we collaborate with the company to offer an excellent quality in every aspect. With OPUS we wanted to create a product capable of thrilling at first glance where the weaving delineates a pattern of elements that come together in a continuous flow, creating a sinuous movement like a mountain path or the bend of a river” adds Daniele Ruzza.



