11,800± sf. Income Producing Commercial Bldg on Main St in Broadway VA set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces that online auction bidding will begin to close on an 11,800± sf. commercial income producing building on Wednesday, February 26.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nestled in the quiet town of Broadway, VA is The Auction House of Broadway. After 50 years of providing auctions services to the Shenandoah Valley, owner Jim Bushong is retiring to pursue new opportunities and spend time with family and friends. Nicholls Auction Marketing Group is privileged to have been contracted to market and sell this special building that has housed Broadway’s Auction House and other local businesses and organizations.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces that online auction bidding will begin to close on an 11,800± sf. commercial income producing building on Wednesday, February 26. Home of The Auction House and other businesses and organizations in Broadway, VA, the building is located on a .71± acre parcel with 200'± of frontage on Main Street with 4 bathrooms, a storage basement, 2 commercial entrances, public utilities and a location on Main Street within walking distance of downtown Broadway according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“The building is well located and welcomes you to the town of Broadway from the South. This is a great present and long term investment in one of the fastest growing areas of Rockingham County,” said Nicholls. “Bid online early and often and own this valuable property.”
“The property is located on Main Street within walking distance of downtown Broadway, and only 5 miles to I-81, 12 miles to Harrisonburg, and a short drive to Staunton & Waynesboro, VA,” said Josh Puffenbarger, Allied Auctioneers auction coordinator.
“The auction’s date, property's address and highlights follow below,” said Puffenbarger.
Date: Wednesday, February 26 – Online Only Bidding begins closing at 2:00 PM EST
Property Addresses: 522A S. Main St., Broadway, VA 22815 (Rockingham County)
• 11,800±- sf. income producing commercial building fronting Main Street in Broadway, VA
o Building has 4 restrooms, storage basement & large storage attic w/access
o Property has 2 commercial entrances on Rt. 42 for easy access
o Public water, sewer & gas; electric water heater
o Heating: natural gas and or electric units; Cooling: forced air in a portion of the building and window units in a portion of the building
o Exterior constructed of metal & block with a metal roof
o Covered porch on 2 sections; uncovered porch on 2 sections
o 200'± of frontage on Main Street; 2022: traffic count of 8,700 vehicles per day
o Dominion Energy has 3 meter bases; Natural gas--Columbia Gas
o Large open warehouse type space divided into 6 sections. 3 of the sections are currently leased. 8,000+ sf. is open & unoccupied with the balance of the building currently being rented.
Violin Shop: $550/month plus utilities (paid through 9/25 with buyer receiving a prorated portion of that rent)
Photography: $400/month plus utilities
Church: $575/month (no utilities)
“The online real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation,” reminded Puffenbarger.
For more information, call Josh Puffenbarger @ 540-421-5007 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Josh Puffenbarger
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-421-5007
info@nichollsauction.com
