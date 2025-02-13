BOB CHITRATHORN OF WEALTH PLANNING BY BOB CHITRATHORN RECOGNIZED AS ONE OF LPL FINANCIAL’S TOP FINANCIAL ADVISORS

Bob Chitrathorn earns a spot in LPL Financial’s Ascent Club 2025, recognizing his excellence in wealth management and client-focused financial guidance.

I love to do what I can to make a positive impact in a person’s life” — Bob Chitrathorn

CORONA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bob Chitrathorn, a financial advisor at Wealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn in Corona, today announced that his achievements have been recognized with inclusion in LPL Financial’s Ascent Club Program* for 2025. This distinction celebrates a select group of advisors who have achieved excellence in financial guidance. It is more important than ever that Americans have an experienced financial partner by their side who understands their unique needs and can help them create and follow a plan for their future.Chitrathorn serves clients based in the Corona, CA area, providing comprehensive wealth management services, including: investment management, retirement planning, tax planning, charitable giving, estate planning, education planning, and insurance.“On behalf of the entire team at LPL, I am thrilled to congratulate Chitrathorn on his outstanding achievements in 2024,” said Julian Lopez, LPL’s Executive Vice President of Independent Advisor Services Client Success. “Bob has elevated his business across Corona. Their professional guidance has been crucial in empowering his clients to transform their financial dreams into tangible outcomes.”Chitrathorn has been affiliated with LPL Financial, a leading wealth management firm, for 9 years. Through LPL, financial advisors are empowered to focus on their unique skills in building relationships and delivering personalized financial advice, while leaning on LPL to provide the services, support, and tools to help increase operational efficiency and power business growth.About LPL FinancialLPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 28,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,200 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $1.7 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of 6 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools, and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit www.lpl.com Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial (LPL), a registered investment adviser and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC.LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment adviser representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.*Achievement is based on annual production among LPL-affiliated investment programs only.Bob Chitrathorn is a registered representative with, and Securities and Retirement Plan Consulting Program advisory services are offered through LPL Financial, a registered investment advisor, member FINRA/SIPC. Other advisory services are offered through the Mariner Independent Advisor Network. Mariner Independent Advisor Network, Wealth Planning by Bob Chitrathorn, and Simplified Wealth Management are separate entities from LPL Financial.

