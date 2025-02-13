Premier Tuning Group Continues to Push the Limits of the M156 Platform with Record-Breaking Performance

M156 Supercharger 4.0L

Premier Tuning Group, a leading performance tuning company, has been making waves in the M156 community with their 4.0L Supercharger system.

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Tuning Group , a leading performance tuning company, has been making waves in the M156 community with their 4.0L Supercharger system. As their clients continue to push the boundaries of what is possible with an M156 equipped AMG, the company's ethos of setting records and pushing the platform to its limits is being realized.The M156 platform, known for its powerful V8 engine, has gained popularity among car enthusiasts for its impressive performance. However, Premier Tuning Group has taken it to the next level with their 4.0L Supercharger system. This system has not only increased the power and torque of the engine, but it has also allowed for record-breaking performance on the track.One of the most notable achievements of Premier Tuning Group's clients is the ability to achieve sub 6-second 60-130mph times on a stock engine and transmission. This feat was previously thought to be impossible, but with the help of Premier Tuning Group's 4.0L Supercharger system, it has become a reality. This is a testament to the company's dedication to pushing the limits of the M156 platform and their commitment to providing top-of-the-line performance upgrades.Premier Tuning Group's success in the M156 community is a testament to their expertise and passion for performance tuning. Their record-breaking achievements and dedication to pushing the limits of the M156 platform have solidified their position as a leader in the industry. As they continue to innovate and push the boundaries of what is possible, car enthusiasts can expect even more impressive results from Premier Tuning Group in the future.

