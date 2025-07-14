Premier Tuning Group Unveils PTG-X M178/M177.1/M177.2 Intake Manifolds for Unmatched Performance

PTG X Intake Manifolds

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Tuning Group, a leading provider of high-performance automotive solutions, is proud to announce the launch of their latest product - the PTG-X M178/ M177.1 Intake Manifolds. This innovative intake system is specifically designed for AMG owners who demand nothing but the best in terms of performance and engineering excellence.Developed in-house by PTG's team of performance specialists, the PTG-X M178/M177.1/M177.2 Intake Manifolds offer optimized airflow for maximum power gains. With the option of port injection or without, this intake system is a purpose-built solution that caters to the specific needs of AMG owners. The team at PTG has put in countless hours of research and development to ensure that this product delivers unparalleled performance."We are thrilled to introduce the PTG-X M178/M177.1/M177.2 Intake Manifolds to the market. This is a game-changing product for AMG owners who are looking to take their vehicle's performance to the next level," said Steve Atneyel, CEO of Premier Tuning Group. "Our team has worked tirelessly to design an intake system that not only enhances performance but also meets the highest standards of engineering excellence. We are confident that our customers will be impressed with the results."The PTG-X M178/M177.1/M177.2 Intake Manifolds are now available for purchase and installation at Premier Tuning Group's authorized dealerships. With this new product, PTG continues to solidify its position as a leader in the high-performance automotive industry. For more information and to place an order, visit the PTG website or contact your nearest authorized dealership.Premier Tuning Group's PTG-X M178/M177.1/M177.2 I Intake Manifolds are a testament to their commitment to providing top-of-the-line solutions for automotive enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more exciting products and developments from PTG as they continue to push the boundaries of performance and engineering.

