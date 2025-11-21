PTG Low Pressure Fuel Pumps

BURBANK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Tuning Group Introduces Revolutionary PTG X-Series Dual Pump Low Side Fuel System for Mercedes AMG M177.1 M177.2 and M178 EnginesPremier Tuning Group, a leading provider of high-performance automotive solutions, has announced the launch of their latest innovation - the PTG X-Series Dual Pump Low Side Fuel System. This groundbreaking system is specifically designed for Mercedes AMG M177.1 M177.2 and M178 engines, providing unparalleled performance and reliability.The PTG X-Series Dual Pump Low Side Fuel System is a game-changer for Mercedes AMG owners, offering a significant increase in fuel flow and pressure over the stock system. This results in improved engine performance, increased horsepower, and torque, making it the perfect upgrade for those seeking a more exhilarating driving experience. The system is also compatible with both stock and upgraded turbos, making it a versatile choice for all types of drivers."We are thrilled to introduce the PTG X-Series Dual Pump Low Side Fuel System to the market," said Steve Atneyel, CEO of Premier Tuning Group. "Our team has worked tirelessly to develop a system that not only enhances the performance of Mercedes AMG engines but also ensures reliability and durability. We are confident that this system will exceed the expectations of our customers and elevate their driving experience to a whole new level."The PTG X-Series Dual Pump Low Side Fuel System is now available for purchase through Premier Tuning Group's website and authorized dealers. With its easy installation process and exceptional performance, it is set to become a must-have upgrade for Mercedes AMG enthusiasts. For more information about the system and its features, visit Premier Tuning Group's website or contact their customer support team.Premier Tuning Group continues to push the boundaries of automotive engineering with their cutting-edge solutions, and the PTG X-Series Dual Pump Low Side Fuel System is no exception. Stay tuned for more exciting developments from Premier Tuning Group as they continue to revolutionize the high-performance automotive industry.

